Where does China fit in the Brazilian energy sector?
One of the reasons for the resignation of Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Arajo earlier this week was the poor state of diplomatic relations with China after more than two years in office of Jair Bolsonaros.
Despite being Brazil’s main trading partner, China has often come under attack from Arajo, as well as from the president himself and one of his sons in particular, MP federal Eduardo Bolsonaro, who chaired the lower house’s external relations committee until March.
But Bolsonarist rhetoric, which mostly reflected Donald Trump’s geopolitical rivalry with the Chinese while betting on the specter of the communist threat as a means of mobilizing the far-right electoral base, does not cut the ice much in the pragmatic reality of the economic affairs.
In October 2019, Jair Bolsonaro met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing (see photo) and signed a cooperation agreement for the development of renewable energy, bioenergy and energy efficiency projects.
During the meeting, the Brazilian leader officially authorized Chinas State Grid to start operating a 2,500 km power transmission line between the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric power station in the state of Par and Rio de Janeiro, a real $ 8.5 billion ($ 1.5 billion) company.
State Grid operates 15,761 km of transmission lines in 14 Brazilian states and has invested over R $ 11 billion in the country. He is the controller of CPFL Energia, Brazil’s second largest electricity distribution company, with a 14% market share, and the third largest private sector generator with 4.3 GW of installed capacity. The company plans to invest R $ 15.2 billion by 2025.
The Chinese multinational has actively participated in the latest electricity transmission auctions in Brazil and is likely to take charge of lot 1 of last year’s tender after the disqualification of the Agronegcio Alta Luz Brasil consortium.
Brazilian authorities plan to hold two power transmission tenders this year, which are expected to attract at least R $ 2.3 billion in investment, and State Grid is likely to be among the bidders.
Meanwhile, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG Brasil) is the seventh largest power generation company in Brazil, where it owns 17 hydropower plants and 11 wind farms, totaling 8.28 GW of installed capacity.
Also at the Beijing meeting, Bolsonaro invited the Chinese government to participate in the first auction to transfer excess volumes of rights, then scheduled for November 6 of the same year by the oil and gas regulator ANP.
One of the Brazilian government’s great hopes of increasing its revenues, the tender could have been a greater disappointment without the partnership of Chinas CNOOC and CNODC with Petrobras for the acquisition of the Bzios field, with a bonus at the signing of 68.2 billion reais.
The Brazilian state-owned company was Itaipu’s sole bidder, while the other two assets offered at the auction, Spia and Atapu, received no bids as the auction round failed to respond to requests. expectations.
It is now expected that Spia and Atapu will be put up for auction in the fourth quarter of this year, where Chinese participation would not be abnormal.
It should be remembered that CNOOC and CNODC are partners of Petrobras in the Libra pre-salt mega block, where the first definitive production system (Mero 1) is scheduled to start this year. Mero 2, 3 and 4 (currently being called for tenders) will go live in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.
And, in 2017, CNOOC acquired an exploration block in the Esprito Santo Basin (ES-M-592), for which it paid a signing bonus of real $ 23.5 million.
The Chinese government is also one of Petrobras’ main creditors. According to Petrobras data obtained by BNamericas through Brazil’s freedom of information law, the oil company signed three loan contracts with the China Development Bank for a total amount of $ 17 billion between 2008 and 2019.
China is also involved in Brazil’s energy sector, including Kerui Petroleum, which is building a natural gas processing unit for Petrobras in Itabora, Rio de Janeiro, and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), which acquired last year 33% of thermoelectric GNA I and II. factories, in the port of Rios Au.
According to China Global Energy Database, the Chinese currently have 23.4 GW of installed capacity in Brazil, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, biomass, oil and coal projects.
Ticiana Alvares, a doctoral student in international political economy specializing in China at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), believes that the Chinese will continue to invest in the Brazilian energy sector despite the recent diplomatic setbacks.
Especially if we take into account the ongoing liberalization processes in the electric power and oil and gas sectors, she told BNamericas.
Ernesto Arajo will be replaced by Carlos Alberto Franco Frana, who according to local media is described as an executive and discreet person. Having never run an embassy, he would face difficulties given the influence of Eduardo Bolsonaro, who some say acts as the de facto foreign minister.
“I think relations between Brazil and China will improve [under Frana] mostly because of the sensitive issue of vaccines and the pandemic crisis in the country, “Alvares said.” Brazil suffered greatly, as most of the pharmaceutical inputs, raw materials and the vaccine itself came from China. “
