Jokowi inaugurated the Serpong-Pamulang toll road and the Cengkareng-Kunciran toll road





DRAWING. Pamulang interchange on Cinere-Serpong section I toll road, Pamulang, South Tangerang, Wednesday (7/22).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Cinere-Serpong toll road for the Serpong-Pamulang section and the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran toll road. The two toll roads are part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR) II, which completes the network structure in the metropolitan area of ​​Jabodetabek. Later, the toll road can be used as an alternative to the airport. “It could be an alternative, especially for residents of West Java and South Jakarta, to go to Soekarno Hatta airport,” Jokowi said at the inauguration at the Pamulang tollgate on Thursday (1/4) . Jokowi said that later the toll road would speed up community mobility. The Serpong-Pamulang toll road is 10.1 kilometers (km) long and the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran toll road is 14.19 km long. Read also: Hutama Karya (HK) is optimistic that in 2021 construction activity will grow again The toll road is also believed to be able to break the congested traffic flow in Jakarta. In addition, toll roads will also bring benefits to distribution channels. “Facilitating the distribution of goods to various areas through which this toll road will save travel time and, of course, reduce logistics costs,” Jokowi explained. On this occasion, Jokowi also indicated that the function of toll roads is not only a connection between regions. Toll roads will also improve regional competitiveness. In the future, the toll road will boost the surrounding economy and accelerate the growth of new economic centers. Jokowi therefore encouraged local governments to be able to take advantage of this infrastructure. “I call on the local government to make this infrastructure an advantage and an important means of attracting more investment, investment that is coming for more new businesses to develop and this will open up the widest possible employment opportunities.” , Jokowi explained. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping. HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Khomarul Hidayat

