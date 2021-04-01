Our theme is clear, says BJPs Naqvi on centers dealing with minority issues





Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who led Bharatiya Janata Partys’ ruling attacks on Congress for his alliance in the Assembly elections, on Wednesday rejected opposition efforts to blame his party for ‘having communalized the elections and asserted that the theme of Narendra Modi’s government was clear from day one. Our theme is very clear. The government’s development plan has nothing to do with the voting bank policy practiced by Congress, said Union Minority Affairs Minister who contacted minority groups in West Bengal and Assam over the past week in the run-up to national elections. Naqvi will travel to Kerala on Thursday for a visit which he hopes will help neutralize Congress and the Left’s false narrative against his party. Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had from the start of his first term in 2014 made it clear that we will not go for voting bank policy unlike other political parties. We believe in development without discrimination; empowerment without appeasement. This is the Narendra Modi government’s commitment and Prime Minister Modi has kept it, the minister said, referring to statistics on the expansion of beneficiaries of government programs for minorities after Prime Minister Modi took over. . The number of government scholarships for minority students increased from 3 crore between 2007-8 and 2013-14 to 4.5 crore between 2014-15 and 2020-2021. Of these 4.5 crore students, according to official data, 3.3 crore scholarships went to Muslim students. Compared to some 20,000 young people from minority communities who had received vocational training before 2014, the Modi government funded the training of 6.8 lakh young people from these communities. Before 2014, you only had appeasement. At the moment there is no appeasement but these statistics show that the empowerment of minorities is done at the ground level … And in this area, education is the key, said the minister . Besides an effort to build an anti-BJP discourse around minorities, Naqvi said it was interesting to note that no political party, within or without parliament, has ever accused us of discriminating (against minorities). When there is development, everyone wins, he said, echoing a point that was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally. election in Kamrup near Guwahati on Wednesday. When we provide clean drinking water to every household, the water will also reach the homes of Muslims. Minorities will also have houses when we provide them to everyone. Minorities, Tribes and Bodos will also benefit 10,000 that the Assam government will provide to farmers, Shah said at the rally, according to the ANI news agency. It is Congress, said Amit Shah, that wants people to fight. On behalf of Bodo-non Bodo, Assamese-Bengali, Hindu-Muslim, High Assam-Low Assam and tribal-non-tribal, Shah told the rally. Naqvi contrasted the speech of Congress on its secular references with the nature of its allies in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala: All India United Democratic Front in Assam, Indian Secular Front in West Bengal and Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala. This new secular union is the height of congressional hypocrisy, the Union minister told the PTI news agency earlier this week, describing the current round of state elections as a mandate between the municipal voting bank owners and inclusive development practitioners.

