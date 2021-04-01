AHY must apologize to Jokowi!





Jakarta – The government rejects the results of the outbreak of the Moeldoko Democratic Party. Volunteer Jokowi Mania (JoMan) called on Democratic Ketum Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) should be ashamed and apologize directly to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Shame and must apologize. Already screaming here and there. The accusations and slander finally became clear when the government declared that the KLB version of the Democratic Party could not be ratified,” Ketum JoMan Immanuel Ebenezer said Thursday or Christmas (1/4 / 2021). Noel pointed out AHY which he mentioned several times when mentioning Jokowi’s name in the Democratic chaos of KLB. He sharply criticized AHY for mentioning Jokowi’s name. “AHY is also a party leader. Must have the courage to be responsible for the gibberish of his subordinates,” Noel said. Noel sees Democrat chaos as a way to gain popularity in the style of SBY, which he says no longer sells well. Moreover, added Noel, efforts were made to form an opinion on the offending government and on President Jokowi in order to intervene within the Democratic Party. “In fact, it is not. The government makes decisions purely on the basis of legality data. There is no intention to divide the Democratic Party. This is an internal conflict designed to hanging out Jokowi’s name. Ultimately, SBY style branding, “Noel said. Previously, Menkumham Yasonna Laoly said he rejected Moeldoko’s request to ratify the KLB version of PD because there were incomplete documents. “Based on the results of the examination and / or verification of the completeness of the physical documents, as required, there are still some documents that have not been completed,” Menkumham Yasonna Laoly said during a virtual press conference, Wednesday (31/3 / 2021). Documents that have not been completed include DPC, DPD, mandate letter. As a result, the government rejected the KLB Democratic Party’s claim for income from Deli Serdang. “Thus, the government declared that Deli Serdang’s request for the outcome of the extraordinary congress on March 5, 2021 was rejected,” Yasonna said. Watch the video ‘AHY is grateful to the government for rejecting the Democratic Party from the Moeldoko camp’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (gbr / van)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos