Politics
Cocaine video scandal deals blow to ruling party in Turkey
The scandal surrounding the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) government over leaked video showing one of its members sniffing what appears to be cocaine shows no signs of slowing down, opposition presenting the case as proof of the corruption and moral decay that plagues Islamists. ranks after nearly two decades in power.
In a stormy session in parliament on March 31, opposition lawmakers continued to attack the AKP on the video. Ozgur Ozel, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said: These photos, these videos unveil the path the Justice and Development Party has strayed to, the decadence and degeneration in which it is.
The controversy centers on Kursat Ayvatoglu, the 28-year-old son of a working-class family who was employed at the AKP headquarters in Ankara and who had apparently accumulated enough wealth to own two luxury vehicles with a salary of $ 300 per month. He was secretly filmed, presumably by another passenger, inside his luxury SUV as he made a line on his gearbox. The video began circulating online last week, as the AKP held its annual party convention.
Photographs showing Ayvatoglu sipping a cocktail in an infinity pool, hugging a blonde in a leopard-print bodysuit and placing chips in a casino have also surfaced. Ayvatoglu initially protested his innocence, claiming he had inhaled powdered sugar and not cocaine.
But there was worse. Photos of Ayvatoglu posing alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu have started circulating. Coinciding with Erdogans’ new desire to strengthen his godly base amid a declining economy and the same falling poll numbers, this was more than the government could handle. Ayvatoglu was arrested on March 26 and dismissed from his AKP post, where he was reportedly an advisor to AKP vice president Hamza Dag. Dag has denied any working relationship with Ayvatoglu, although numerous visuals indicate otherwise. Soylu told the opposition daily Sozcu that he did not know the man at all and that he was one of several people who asked to be photographed with him at AKP headquarters.
Ayvatoglu was released and then arrested again following an outcry. He is currently under house arrest. Three other people who were in the vehicle during the cocaine night are also under investigation, Soylu said.
Not surprisingly, the case sparked a wave of handwriting among pro-AKP scribes. Some have pointed to the opposition. Could Ayvatoglu be a Trojan horse that infiltrated the AKP to blacken his name? Abdurrahman Dilipak, a veteran Islamist columnist, did not buy anything. If you cover up the Ayvatoglu case, you will turn a blind eye to the road to disaster for your own children. The day will come when this monster will hit you too, “he notified via Twitter.
Follow the money and you will unravel the web of connections. If you follow this trail, [it] will lead you to the demons’ lair. This place is close to you, he added in a thinly veiled jab over alleged corruption with the AKP.
The cocaine scandal is by no means a first. The AKP has survived much worse, including the 2013 corruption investigation involving Erdogan and his entourage in a program to fight Iranian oil against billion dollar gold. revealed shoe boxes filled with millions of dollars and money-counting machines. Secretly recorded audio recordings of a male voice allegedly belonging to Erdogan asking his youngest son to hide millions more did not hurt his ratings. The police officers who launched the investigation have been jailed. The investigation was buried.
Islam Ozkan, a conservative intellectual who writes for independent online media Duvar, noted that the government’s graft did not start with the AKP. The succession of weak and ineffective coalition governments that preceded it were steeped in corruption, paving the way for the rise of the AKP. The difference today is that the economic pie is much bigger and the AKP has had it all since 2002.
In private conversations, many Ozkans AKP contacts, whether in government or parliament, denounce moral decline. But they would never dare to do so in public for fear of reprisal or losing their jobs and the benefits that come with them, he told Al-Monitor. As for the pious base of the AKP, it continues to close ranks around the party because of the chasm that is widening between secularists and religious conservatives, zealously encouraged by Erdogan.
Even after two decades in power, he has managed to convince his base that their faith and lifestyle remain under threat.
A weakening of the Turkish lira, coupled with rising unemployment and inflation, is starting to raise questions among the most loyal followers of the AKP, however. The instinct to turn a blind eye to AKP indiscretions may weaken, as evidenced by the growing number of undecided voters within the AKP in recent opinion polls.
Yet if the opposition believes it can profit from the Ayvatoglu affair, it should think twice, Soylu suggested in the statement. Sozcu interview. Due to my job, I have a lot of private information [about peoples lives].I’m only sorry for the [opposition] parliamentarians who [tweet] sure [the Ayvatoglu] matter. God forgive, what would happen if such a situation happened to their own loved ones? he said.
