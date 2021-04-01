Optimistic official report on race in Britain sparks backlash





LONDON British cities echoed the cries of Black Lives Matter protesters last year, demanding a racial calculation in Britain similar to that which rocked the United States following multiple murders of black Americans by police. Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded on Wednesday by releasing a government-commissioned report on the state of racial discrimination in Britain which concluded that the country should be seen as a role model for other majority white countries. The reaction was swift and scathing. Critics have accused the Conservative government of whitewashing racial injustice by arguing that discrimination is more the result of socio-economic disparities than of skin color. By discouraging the use of the term institutional racism, they said, the report sought to step back into how Britons talk about race. While the document, compiled by a 10-member commission on racial and ethnic disparities, recognized the enduring nature of racist graffiti on someone’s businesses, street violence or prejudice in the workforce, it came to an optimistic conclusion about the progress of British society. in general.

Simply put, we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities, according to the report. Too often racism is the catch-all explanation and can simply be implicitly accepted rather than explicitly considered.

Among his most prominent claims are that among low-income groups, ethnic minorities South Asians and black Africans consistently outperform working-class whites in school exams. Only children from black Caribbean families perform worse than whites. This finding is not new, the researchers said, but it reinforces the fact that race is not the biggest barrier to academic success. To some critics, the results seemed calculated to underpin Mr Johnson’s political agenda, which seeks to improve prosperity between wealthy London and white working-class strongholds in the Midlands and north. Although the commission is independent and all but one of its members are from ethnic minorities, critics said they were chosen because their views generally aligned with this agenda. The argument is that the real victims of racism are the white working class, said Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at Birmingham City University. The reason they asked these black and brown people to report is to legitimize their position.

The results are so cheeky it’s ridiculous, Professor Andrews said, adding that white academics couldn’t get away with saying this.

Defenders of the report, however, say it shifts the race debate to more objective ground, collating statistics to unravel what they call popular myths about racial discrimination in British society. It makes some sound recommendations, like dropping the widely used acronym BAME Blacks, Asians and ethnic minorities who she says do not take into account the divergent experiences of different ethnic groups. Racial disadvantage is real but not usually caused by white racism, wrote author David Goodhart in an essay for his think tank, Policy Exchange. There can be racial disadvantage without racists due to a legacy of mistrust and lack of opportunity in the past. Mr Goodhart, whose latest book, Head, Hand, Heart, explores alienation and the roots of populism, said the report was written by veterans of the race struggles of the 1970s and 1980s, who, in fact, said to the young black man. Lives Matter Protesters, Our experience has taught us that you don’t pass the baton of progress by clinging to a fatalistic narrative that insists nothing has changed. Running has been a recurring problem in Britain last year. It emerged recently in the interview Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave to Oprah Winfrey, when Meghan, a former biracial American actress, claimed royals were concerned about the color of her skin. of her unborn child. Mr Johnson created the commission after protests in London and other US-inspired cities over the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. To chair it, he chose Tony Sewell, an educational consultant and son of Jamaican immigrants, who worked for the Prime Minister when he was mayor of London.

The report opposes the tactics of those protesters, including shooting down the statue of a notorious 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol. Critics criticized his plea for a new story on the slave trade, one that focused less on the suffering it caused and more on how the peoples of Africa were culturally transforming into a reshaped Africa / Britain.

Labor lawmaker Zarah Sultana wrote on Twitter that an attempt to put a positive spin on the slave trade, one of the most monstrous crimes in human history, is disgusting. The report, she said, was a shameful sham. Worse yet for critics, the 257-page document is touted as the successor to the hugely influential Macpherson Report, which arose out of an investigation into the racially motivated murder of a black teenager, Stephen Lawrence, in 1993. This document has found evidence of institutionalization. racism in the botched crime investigation, a provocative new concept that transformed the debate on racism in Britain. With hate crimes being reported to police at a higher rate, the new report argues that the term institutional racism should no longer be used so liberally and without evidence to back it up, a subtle point critics nonetheless find damaging. . Going back to the idea that was only going to focus on racism as overt hostility and hatred brings us back to the more simplistic ways we’ve talked about racism, said Matthew Ryder, a lawyer who has worked on the issues. racialism as Deputy Mayor of London. It reverses the progress we have made in the last 20 years in this country.

Even before its publication, critics complained that the findings of the reports were passed on to selected journalists prior to publication as part of a media strategy shaped more by politics than a desire to broaden the narrative on the race.

Afzal Khan, a Labor lawmaker, said the document was based on a conservative ideology that seeks to blame individuals rather than attacking its root cause and was a blatant and transparent attempt to start a cultural war. The report spoke out against programs, such as unconscious bias training for employees, which are often targeted by right-wing critics. There has also been criticism from David Lammy, another Labor lawmaker and author of a 2017 study on how the criminal justice system treated minorities. Mr Johnsons’ approach to the Black Lives Matter movement had let down an entire generation of young white and black Britons, Mr Lammy said on LBC, a radio station he recently debated patiently with a caller who argued that his Afro-Caribbean heritage meant he could not be considered English. This report could have been a turning point and a time to come together, Mr Lammy said. Instead, he chose to divide us once again and continue debating the existence of racism rather than doing anything about it.

