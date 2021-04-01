Narayanasamy asks why no investigation has been ordered against him if PM Modi’s corruption charges are true – The New Indian Express





By Express press service PUDUCHERRY: Denying corruption charges against him and his government, former Pondicherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking without knowing the facts or having any evidence and wondering why the BJP government at the Center had not ordered an investigation against him if he had engaged in irregularities. Narayanasamy said the prime minister during his visit to Pondicherry disappointed Congress volunteers NR and N Rangasamy by not announcing the alliance’s chief minister candidate. The prime minister was widely expected to announce the CM candidate, but that did not happen, he said. He said the prime minister also did not make an announcement on the issues affecting Pondicherry like the state, waiving the inherited loan and giving more grants. Even though Rangasamy spoke during the function to ask for more grants, the prime minister gave no response, he added. READ ALSO: Prime Minister Modi says Congress government in Pondicherry was a “ disaster ”, accuses ex-CM of corruption On the flip side, Modi made baseless allegations against him and also criticized him personally, although he gave some clarification on these issues earlier. He said the NH 45 A from Pondicherry to Nagapattinam via Villupuram and Karaikal was not a new program as the prime minister claims. It evolved during the reign of Congress at the Center, he said, adding that the Smart City project was also started by the Congressional government. As the Rangasamy government failed to secure it for Pondicherry, the Congressional government executed it, he said. On the Prime Minister’s claim to spend Rs 2000 crore on the Smart City project, Narayanasamy said the central government share is only Rs 500 crore, while another Rs 500 crore is the government share of the State, Rs 500 crore of the opening borrowing in the market and the French government provides Rs 500 crore. In order to “deceive” the inhabitants of Pondicherry, the Prime Minister made such statements, he added. Stating that several announcements by the prime minister have not been held, he asked how the plans could be implemented here, per Modi’s assurance. He said that Rs 40 crore was given to the fishermen by the Congressional government at the Center and not by the BJP government. By bringing in the Sagar Mala project for the development of a small port, the BJP government is causing trouble in the fishing community. As such, the people of Pondicherry will not accept the prime minister’s speech, he said. He accused the BJP of trying to seize power here with its monetary might and by abusing official powers. Every vote in Congress NR, the BJP’s ally, will go to the BJP, he said, adding that the party functions as the BJP’s “B team”. If the NDA were allowed to take power, Pondicherry’s distinct identity will be threatened. The Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) alone could protect the people here and therefore people should vote for the SDA candidates, he added.

