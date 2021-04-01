Pentagon overturns Trump-era transgender policies





U.S. Airmen with the 8th Fighter Wing salute during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2017.

US Air Force Senior Airman Colville McFee | US Air Force

The Pentagon will reverse many transgender policies from the Trump-era military, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The new regulations will allow transgender people to enlist in the military and serve in their preferred gender. In addition, the new rules will expand access to healthcare, including medical treatment for gender transition.

“Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] strongly believes that the All-Volunteer Force thrives when it is comprised of diverse Americans capable of meeting the high standards of military service and an inclusive force that strengthens our national security posture, ”Kirby said.

Currently, only transgender troops covered by a 2016 Obama administration policy are permitted to openly serve.

The policy change follows a two-month Defense Ministry review and coincides with International Transgender Visibility Day.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January calling on all agencies to conduct a review of existing policies and regulations on gender discrimination.

Shortly before the executive order, Biden appointed transgender doctor Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health. Levine became the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

Biden’s approach to transgender troops diverges from that of his predecessor.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump tweeted that he would no longer allow “transgender people to serve in any capacity in the US military.”

Trump’s First Secretary of Defense James Mattis issued a compromise that granted grandfathering to some members of the service but required new recruits to serve in their original birth sex.

Advocacy groups have spoken out against the policy, the implementation of which has been delayed by successful legal challenges in federal courts.

That changed in 2019 when the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to enforce the ban on transgender troops while court battles continued.

Trump also rolled back Obama-era healthcare protections for the transgender community, which gave healthcare companies the ability to discriminate on the basis of gender identity. It is not known if these policies will be discussed in the coming months.

CNBC’s Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

