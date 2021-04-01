Deborah Birx has been unfairly vilified, while Anthony Fauci has been praised for standing up to Donald Trump.





Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, is widely hated. According to his critics, Birx caught the attention of then-President Donald Trump, collaborated in his disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic, and did not speak out against his lies. She often contrasted with Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who, according to the popular narrative, bravely stood up to Trump. But a new CNN feature on Teams Trump’s pandemic response, based on extensive on-camera interviews with team members, reveals the real story is much more complicated.

In interviews, broadcast by CNN on Sunday night, several current and former officials, Birx, Fauci and Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, spoke candidly about the political pressures they have faced. Birx said the administration had prevented her from doing national television interviews that might contradict Trump. Redfield said Alex Azar, then secretary of health and human services, had aggressively relied on him on more than one occasion to change the CDC’s weekly Morbidity and Mortality report. (Azar denied this.) Stephen Hahn, the former food and drugs commissioner, also said that Azar pressured him.

Fauci told the program host, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, that he and Birx regularly confer and pursue the same program, but from different positions. I was the wrong cop. She was the right cop, Fauci explained. He noted that it was easy for me, as a career public servant with job security, to contradict Trump, since I had my base at the National Institutes of Health. Birx was in a much more difficult situation, Fauci observed, having served at the whim of the White House.

Birx, a veteran of the Global HIV Campaign, attempted to work with the Trump administration as she had learned to work with foreign regimes that denied the facts about HIV. I have dealt with presidents and prime ministers around the world who often have misconceptions about disease, she told Gupta. I’ve always found that if you can find that common ground with information and data, they’ll change policies. This experience, she explained, was the reason she first praised Trump for his attention to science and data. And for a while it worked. If Trump had not taken her seriously, she told Gupta, he would not have shut down the country for 15 days and then another 30, as she and Fauci had recommended.

But then Trump started ignoring his advice. Why didn’t she push back in public? Birx cited two episodes that could explain this. The first happened in late February, when Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, warned Americans that the pandemic was going to overtake the United States. Messonnier was sidelined because of it, Birx told Gupta. Apparently Birx feared the same would happen to her. I knew I was being watched, she told Gupta. Everyone inside [the White House] was waiting for me to make a misstep, so they could, I guess, withdraw from the task force.

The second episode happened in August, when Birx contradicted Trump in an interview with CNNs Dana Bash. Birx told Bash the virus is endemic and threatening rural areas. Everyone in the White House was upset by this interview, she recalls speaking to Gupta. Trump responded to the August interview by phoning Birx to chew it up. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear, she told Gupta.

What emerges from Birx’s conversation with Gupta, in her tone and words, is emotional sensitivity. During the interview, she spoke on several occasions about what people around her thought, how they felt and how these signals affected her. She said she was alarmed by the plight of the Messonniers, that Trumps’ reprimand had hurt her and that the thought of being in open conflict with him troubled her. This conflict sensitivity did not affect Birx’s integrity. But it gave Trump and others influence over her.

It’s weird, however, to blame Birx while letting his coworkers get away with it. CNN’s review clearly implicates Fauci and others in two big mistakes at the start of the pandemic. First, they underestimated the possibility of the virus spreading asymptomatically. In his interview with Gupta, Fauci defended his disbelief at the time, noting that no previous respiratory pandemic had spread this way. He and Redfield also accused China of withholding information. But during the program, CNN showed a video of Redfield confirming, during a January 2020 press conference with Fauci, that China had reported evidence of transmission in the asymptomatic phase.

The second mistake was to discourage the use of masks. CNN showed a video of Fauci and Redfield urging the public, at the start of the pandemic, not to wear masks. Gupta noted that on March 8, 2020, Fauci and others knew the virus was spreading asymptomatically and was spreading in the United States, but you told 60 Minutes that there was no reason to wander. with a mask. Fauci explained that we were told at the task force level that we have a real shortage of masks and therefore to protect the supply of masks for healthcare workers we don’t really want everything. the country goes out and tries to exhaust everything. masks. It was a deliberate decision, albeit in the interest of medical personnel, to discourage harm reduction in the general population.

But these early failures pale in comparison to the damage caused by later decisions. According to Birxs estimates, the first wave of COVID killed around 100,000 Americans. Hundreds of thousands more died later because states and the public resumed normal operations without waiting for the infections to disappear. Fauci told Gupta he was appalled when Trump demanded to release states from COVID restrictions. Birx recalled that in April Trump told him he would never let the country be closed again. And that was the last time I had really had a briefing with the president, she told Gupta. In the fall, I did not have access to him. She was dismissed in favor of Scott Atlas, a charlatan who helped resume normal business, thereby accelerating the pandemic.

Atlas was exactly what Birx had feared. She had stayed in her post, circulated data in hopes of berating the White House, and pushed for public health action, knowing that if she stormed out, Trump could find someone who would tell him what he wanted to hear. Why, then, did she stay after Atlas took over? Why hasn’t she spoken?

In a way, she did. But she didn’t make it on national television, where the White House blocked her appearances. She mistook her case for masks and restrictions on governors. We have developed the whole strategy at the state level, she told Gupta. Fauci confirmed it: Deb would be with her suitcase, get on a plane and visit everyone. I would be on the phone all the time with governors and mayors, talking about what to do. On those trips, Birx told Gupta, she was able to be frank with regional and local press, governors and mayors, and be very clear about mask warrants and bar closures and the severe restriction of meals to inside, in a way I’ve never been allowed to say. nationally.

To this day, people who hate Trump meddle in Birx’s flattery towards him. But she was hardly alone. In his interview with Gupta, Fauci also praised Trump. We strongly recommended that we really shut things down, Fauci said, and I thought he was accepting it fairly well. I really did. Redfield agreed: I found the chairman to listen to what I had to say, really listen. Gupta showed a video of Redfield worshiping Trump during the March 2020 press event in which Trump said: ‘Anyone who wants a test can take a test, which was not even close to the truth. Redfield has pleaded that he intended to congratulate Trump for suspending travel from China, not for his leadership at all levels.

All of these people, Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn and others, were trying to save lives. Sometimes, to this end, they appeased the Mad King. I spent 23 years in the military, Redfield told Gupta. This is how he saw his role as CDC director: stay in the chain of command as long as you can help your country. And that’s what I did, he concluded. This is what Birx did too.

