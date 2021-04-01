Connect with us

Politics

Kosovar foreign minister refutes Turkish pressure on Jerusalem embassy

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


The Kosovar foreign minister has dismissed the pressure from Turkey on the recent opening by Pristina of an embassy in the western part of Jerusalem, calling the decision “a deal reached”.

On March 30, Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla made the remark during an interview with the corruption reporting website Kallxo.com.

The Muslim majority in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, established diplomatic relations with Israel in a virtual ceremony on February 1 before establishing the embassy in Jerusalem in March.

The United States and Guatemala are the only other states with embassies in Jerusalem.

“I think the issue of our embassy in Israel is a done deal,” Gervalla said. “Why is this a deal done? Because we cannot get involved in diplomatic adventures to reconsider an issue that is already over.”

Gervalla said that Pristina wants to strengthen its ties with Israel but is also looking for a good friendship, good ties with the Palestinian authorities. “

Palestinian leaders claim East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.

Most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to new Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti last week urging his government to reconsider the Israeli decision.

Hoti’s acting predecessor Avdullah Hoti attended a summit hosted by then-US President Donald Trump and also attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in September.

Much of the international focus has been on efforts to relaunch negotiations to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade, which, along with Russia and some EU members, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

But Hoti emerged with a side deal to an economic deal promising new ties with Israel. Serbia, which already had ties with Israel, also agreed to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump has spent much of his final year in office encouraging an Israeli push for broader normalization with its Arab and Muslim countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting to stay in power after an inconclusive election, praised the embassy’s decision in a letter to Kurti and invited the Kosovar leader to Jerusalem for an opening ceremony of the embassy.

Based on AP and Reuters reports

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: