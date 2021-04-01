Kosovar foreign minister refutes Turkish pressure on Jerusalem embassy

The Kosovar foreign minister has dismissed the pressure from Turkey on the recent opening by Pristina of an embassy in the western part of Jerusalem, calling the decision “a deal reached”.

On March 30, Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla made the remark during an interview with the corruption reporting website Kallxo.com.

The Muslim majority in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, established diplomatic relations with Israel in a virtual ceremony on February 1 before establishing the embassy in Jerusalem in March.

The United States and Guatemala are the only other states with embassies in Jerusalem.

“I think the issue of our embassy in Israel is a done deal,” Gervalla said. “Why is this a deal done? Because we cannot get involved in diplomatic adventures to reconsider an issue that is already over.”

Gervalla said that Pristina wants to strengthen its ties with Israel but is also looking for a good friendship, good ties with the Palestinian authorities. “

Palestinian leaders claim East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.

Most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to new Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti last week urging his government to reconsider the Israeli decision.

Hoti’s acting predecessor Avdullah Hoti attended a summit hosted by then-US President Donald Trump and also attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in September.

Much of the international focus has been on efforts to relaunch negotiations to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade, which, along with Russia and some EU members, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

But Hoti emerged with a side deal to an economic deal promising new ties with Israel. Serbia, which already had ties with Israel, also agreed to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump has spent much of his final year in office encouraging an Israeli push for broader normalization with its Arab and Muslim countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting to stay in power after an inconclusive election, praised the embassy’s decision in a letter to Kurti and invited the Kosovar leader to Jerusalem for an opening ceremony of the embassy.

Based on AP and Reuters reports