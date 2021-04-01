Tobacco products in Malang regency are very important





Malang (beritajatim.com) – Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Suahasil Nazara visited Malang Regency. The visit of the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia aimed to monitor the use of the Tobacco Excise Tax Revenue Sharing Fund (DBH-CHT) in Malang Regency, Wednesday (31/3 / 2021). During his visit, the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia also visited one of the tobacco processing factories in Jatiguwi Village, Sumberpucung District, Malang Regency. “This tobacco product is an important product for Malang Regency. Especially for Malang Raya in East Java, ”said Suahasil Nazara. He therefore hopes that the production of tobacco plants in Malang Regency can increase. And this will indirectly increase the DBH-CHT for Malang Regency. “In regulation number 7 / PMK.07 / 2020 of the Minister of Finance, it is stated that 50 percent of DBH-CHT is used to improve the welfare of the community. 25 percent is used for health, environmental and social improvements. Including health sarpras. The remaining 25% is used to create a legal business environment, ”Suahasil said. According to him, 25 percent is used to legalize the tobacco industry or the business environment. Because the issue of the legality of the tobacco industry so far has also become one of the directions of President Joko Widodo during a cabinet meeting regarding the attribution of DBH-CHT. Suahasil continued, that regarding the attribution of DBH-CHT, there were several things which were headed by President Joko Widodo. The first is the protection of the cigarette or tobacco industry. Especially for small industries. “According to him (President Joko Widodo), it is for the income (DBH-CHT) to increase. And above all, so that the workforce can continue to be absorbed, ”he explained. In addition, although the production of tobacco products is expected to increase, Suahasil continued, the president also wants public health to be taken into account. “From there, what will be possible later will be a limitation in the level of consumption of tobacco products,” he said. Next, he said, was about the legality of the tobacco industry. It is therefore hoped that the local government can help the tobacco industry with regard to its legality. From this directive, the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia explained that only then the allocation of the amount of the excise tax could be determined. For information, DBH-CHT allocation to Malang Regency is the highest in East Java after Pasuruan. Namely, amounting to over Rp 80 billion. This figure is the highest of Malang Raya. Namely, the city of Batu with an amount of Rp 15.9 billion. And the city of Malang with an amount of Rp 30.4 billion. (yes / ted)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos