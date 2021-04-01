Opinion: the Dalai Lama is still the emperor of the Tibetan heart

By Vijay Kranti

30e March 2021 is the 62nd anniversary of the Dalai Llamas who dare to escape Tibet

Many times the direction of events taking a special moment in an individual’s life can give new direction to the history and fate of nations. Dalai Llamas dramatically escape to India on the 30the March 1959 proved to be one of those historic and defining moments for himself and Tibet as well as for the Chinese Communist regime. His successful escape from the grip of the Chinese colonial masters Tibets in Lhasa showed a stark contrast to the fate of PUYI, the last Manchu emperor of China who remained in captivity for more than six decades under his various captors. PUYI remained a helpless prisoner of his situation as he helplessly witnessed the systematic decimation of the identity of his Manchu nation and died a poor faceless gardener amid a crowd of over a billion Chinese citizens. Contrary to his history, although the Dalai Lama lived as a stateless person, but a free refugee in India for 62 years, he has nevertheless become one of the most popular and respected people on earth and is feared by the almighty Beijing. government that is otherwise feared by many countries for its military, economic and political might.

To understand Emperor PUYI’s dilemma, it would be worth watching the famous biographical film The Last Emperor (1987) in which director Bernardo Bertolucchi had reconstructed the true story of PUYI’s life. In 1908, he was five years old when the courtiers of his late emperor father used him as a puppet. It met the same fate when the Chinese nationalist government took over six years later and then returned to the hands of the Japanese colonial rulers in Manchuria. In 1949, when comrade Maos of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took him prisoner, he was denied even the luxury of committing suicide because Mao wanted him to stand trial for his feudal, reactionary, and anti-crimes. people. In these public essays known as Thamzing, he was publicly humiliated and beaten by Maos’ Red Guards and their street kids.

When he was held in the communist prison, Emperor PUYI’s only luxury was the common bucket, kept for pissing in his prison cell. He was only allowed to piss in that bucket if he could aim the piss on his side wall and not in the middle to ensure that fellow inmates’ sleep was not disturbed by the noise created by his falling piss. After enough long public trials and public humiliation, Emperor PUYI was allowed to live as an ordinary proletarian gardener until his death. The film ends with an elderly PUYI visiting his own palace in the Forbidden City as an ordinary visitor after purchasing a ticket. In the palace, he is warned by a well-dressed Red Guard Pioneer School student when he tries to hit his own throw which has been kept as a symbol of the feudal past. In stark contrast to the last emperor of China, the Dalai Lama, the last emperor of Tibet, managed to miraculously escape Lhasa in March 1959 only moments before the Chinese military could arrest or kill him. with their mortar shells or machine guns aimed at his palace in the Tibetan capital.

ESCAPE FROM DALAI LAMA

On the night of the 17the March 1959, the 25-year-old Dalai Lama, the last ruler of Tibet, also stood at the same crossroads in history where PUYI once stood in 1908. The day before, China occupying the Liberation Army of People (PLA) bombed his palace to make it clear that PLA officers had decided to arrest the Dalai Lama dead or alive. This is why the young Dalai Lama decided to undertake an escape attempt which would decide his fate as a fugitive or dead or just another PUYI.

An hour before his escape, he had removed his traditional monk robe and disguised himself as a Tibetan soldier with a rifle slung over his shoulder. He quietly left the palace on that frigid March night in Lhasa under the pretext of going to a routine duty. Soon he joined other members of his team on the run across the Kyichu River at the southern end of town. Unlike PUYI, luck has been on the side of the Dalai Lama. His breathtaking fortnight long walk and arduous trek through the Himalayas ended on the 30e March 1959 at the far eastern border of India where he was respectfully received by an official representative of the Indian government as well as by the world press, who held their breath to report on this most daring escape of the century.

FREEDOM IN EXILE

Since then, the Dalai Lama has lived in India with around 150,000 Tibetan refugees. He is the head of a de facto Tibetan government in exile that may not be recognized by any government in the world community, but he has become the most popular living statesman. Over the past six decades, he has been honored with nearly two hundred of the most coveted international awards and honors such as the Nobel Peace Prize, the United States Congressional Gold Medal, the Templeton Prize and the Magsaysay. Parliaments and universities are competing to invite him as a featured speaker. And the keys to the ceremonial city, presented to it by city councils around the world, must now weigh more than its own weight. Even today, at 85, he attracts audiences like a rock star wherever he goes.

No wonder all these honors for the Dalai Lama only added to the irritation of the Communist masters in Beijing who rule his country Tibet as a colony. The Chinese leaders see it as the biggest obstacle to their way of taming the Tibetan people and the only reason for their failure to make Tibet an integral and inseparable part of China in the true sense of these terms. Out of frustration, they use the most chosen abusive terms like A Wolf in a Monk’s Robe, The Fugitive Gang Leader and the Feudal Lord of the Slave Owners in addition to calling him a separatist and separatist.

THE CHEMISTRY OF THE HEARTS OF TIBET

China’s irritation with the Dalai Lama has many other reasons as well. Despite his physical absence from Tibet for 62 years now, the personal influence of the Dalai Llamas on the Tibetan people has only multiplied many times. Since his escape to India, Chinese governments have done everything to destroy all symbols of Tibetan religion like temples and monasteries with the hope of brainwashing the Tibetan people through education and Marxist propaganda. But they feel helpless and frustrated to find that the peoples’ faith in Buddhism and the Dalai Lama has refused to die.

They find themselves totally lost when they see that 157 Tibetans have sacrificed themselves in recent years in the name of the Dalai Lama. In their final moments, as their bodies were consumed by the flames, each self-immolator called for the freedom of Tibet and the Dalai Llamas returned to Tibet. What troubles the Chinese colonial rulers in Tibet is that all of these self-immolators were young boys, girls, llamas and nuns whose last two generations had never seen the Dalai Lama.

XI JINPING: COMMUNIST LAMA?

All of this explains why President Xi Jinping is now desperately claiming exclusive rights to the next incarnation of the current Dalai Lama. The world watches with shocking amusement that the Communist colonial masters of Tibet who have always hated Buddhism and denounced religion as the opium of the masses, introduced a new law in the Chinese constitution which says that only a committee of the Chinese Communist Party will have the exclusive and definitive right to the identity and to certify the authenticity of the next incarnation of each Tibetan Tulku, in particular that of the current Dalai Lama.

Only time will tell how long Chinese colonialism will survive in Tibet or whether Beijing will succeed in this game of reincarnation or not. But one truth that Xi and his comrades in Beijing have consistently but inadvertently certified is that despite the 62-year-old absence of the Dalai Lamas from Tibet, he still reigns over the hearts of the Tibetan people as the last emperor of Tibet. .

(The opinions expressed are his own)

The writer is a seasoned Indian journalist and a keen observer of the Tibetan-Chinese scene for five decades. He is president of the Center for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement, New Delhi