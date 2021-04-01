After Brazil’s about-face, Indonesia is still covering itself with Huawei





Indonesia, one of the last major decisive votes on Huawei, has yet to decide whether or not to allow Huawei to supply a 5G kit. Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, told a forum last week that no decision had been taken and that, given that 5G had become a geopolitical issue, “we have to choose intelligently “suppliers, Tempo magazine reported. Compared to its neighbors, Indonesia is still at an early stage of its 5G preparations – partly because of a lack of spectrum, partly because it believes 4G still offers great value, and in part. partly because of cost and priorities: with 13,500 villages lacking in connectivity it has a huge digital divide to bridge. Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate is trying to free up spectrum to allow a launch perhaps as early as next year. But as the world’s fourth most populous country and 16th largest economy, Indonesia’s stance on Huawei is now focused. The US campaign against the Chinese seller has been largely successful in Asia, with most major economies having imposed bans. Indonesia aside, India is the main obstacle, although there are signs that it tends to exclude it from its 5G rollout. India’s position has hardened since the deadly border clash with PLA troops last June, leading to ban of dozens of applications in China including TikTok. Earlier this month, a key government security committee omitted Huawei and ZTE from its list of trusted suppliers. Indonesia’s stance on Huawei has grown in importance following a dramatic turnaround by another major emerging economy, Brazil, last month. After promising to build 5G “without Chinese espionage”, the Minister of Communication visited Huawei headquarters to, as reported by the New York Times, make what is surely for the telecommunications industry an unprecedented offer of access to the 5G market in exchange for vaccines. As a result, Huawei is now allowed to participate in the 5G auction in Brazil. The big supplier can also look at Indonesia with some confidence. Neighboring ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia have embraced Huawei, while it has some of its own cards to play. The Indonesian government, keen to develop its digital industries, signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei in October to work together on 5G, AI, cloud and training. In November Huawei won a contract with Indosat Ooredoo for a “5G-ready transport network”. It would also be encouraging if President Joko Widodo gained a reputation for navigating the rivalry between the United States and China without taking sides. In 2015, he awarded a $ 6 billion bullet train project to a Chinese consortium in front of a Japanese bidder, winning generous financial terms from the Chinese government. Robert Clark, Editor-in-Chief, Special for Light Reading







