Shadow of Xi Jinping’s ‘four stories’ narrative darkens early US-China bilateral talks

~~

~

The Sino-US strategic dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska has become a rare non-diplomatic verbal combat fight, to say the least. China, represented by its senior foreign policy official and Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, spared no expense when they sermonically served an extended monologue on history to their American counterparts. .

While What you pointed out that history will prove that it is oneself who ultimately suffer if an uncompromising strategy is used with China, Wang Yi has chosen to warn that there is no way to strangle China Our history will show that one can only do harm to himself if he wants to strangle or suppress the Chinese people.

Yang and Wangs’ references implicitly highlight the CCP’s enduring legacy, which continues to distribute factual distortion, in its attempt to rewrite a story that favors the CCP’s narrative. This article seeks to shed light on the CCP’s goal of creating an exclusive Han view, using history as a tool as it moves from the current Party centenary year to the second centenary goal of 2035. , when China will surely achieve basic modernization, according to Yang.

With the Communist Party in its centenary (1921-2021), China is pushing for the implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era with all the force. Sinification of policies and programs, especially in education in China, is pervasive. The same sinification is extended by revising the regulations of Party organizations at the primary level in higher education institutions, with a strong emphasis on strengthening and improving Party building in colleges and universities.

China’s land claims in the South China Sea were rejected by a court in The Hague, just one example of its revisionist expansionism.

Xi Jinpings four stories

CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping is notorious for lobbying to strengthen ideological and political work in these institutions. The most important part of this education campaign is education relating to the history of the Partys.

As the world grappled with the COVID19-induced pandemic that originated and spread globally from Wuhan to China, the CCP launched its new ideological campaign in July 2020, forcing Party members and students at Chinese colleges and schools to study the four stories. This is the story of the CCP, the New China, reform and opening up, and socialist development.

The Four Stories campaign was featured in the August 2020 edition of the China Education Daily with Lu Yanqin, deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Party Committee, Jiaxing University, describing the red gene as the code for living communists. Chinese.

The large number of ideological education campaigns launched across China, supplemented by an official state-controlled media attack, is a demonstration of the contemporary version of modified communism in China, in which Xi Jinping states through his saying in 16 characters, The government, the Military, society and schools, North, South, East and West, the Party runs them all.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese policeman takes his position on the road near what is officially called a vocational training center in Yining, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, September 4, 2018. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo

Long roots of revision found in China’s textbooks

Traces of the historical link between the Chinese Communist Party and education can be traced back to the time when the Communists took power in China in 1949. The fundamental educational tasks were those of training the personnel necessary to carry out the work of the Church. political organization. This became a defining benchmark for any future reference as Communist China made no substantial distinction between education, propaganda, and / or indoctrination.

As part of their educational program, millions of CCP cadres were extensively trained in characteristic Communist education, a system in which the role and position of workers and peasants were approved and intellectuals chastised, as they were seen as products of bourgeois ideology.

One notable feature was the discourse of ethnicity in Chinese high school history textbooks, published especially between 1951 and 1956. These textbooks extravagantly exposed a view of Chinese history exclusive to the Han. In the period following the recognition of Communist China in 1949, the representation of non-Han in Chinese textbooks on the history of premodern China is conspicuously absent.

The history textbook published in 1951 by the Peoples Education Press (Renmin Jiaoyu chubanshe) in Beijing was the symbol of China’s dominant history writing and among the most widely read and cited historical texts. In the early 1950s, recorded Chinese history of the Han people referred to non-Han (non-Chinese) as foreigners (yizu or waizu). As a result, the text succeeded in creating a clear dichotomy between the Han population (previously known as the Hua) and other ethnic groups in China, the latter being portrayed in an unusually damaging and negative light.

Non-Han populations were called backward nomads who led morally inferior and retrograde lives. Han people (Hanren) or Chinese people (Zhongguoren) were fungible terms that could be used interchangeably.

This mainly implied that China (Zhongguo) and its history and culture were exclusive to the Han, creating an obvious dissimilarity between us and them. The 1951 history textbook further suggested that China was becoming a unified nation state of the Han people during the time of the Qin dynasty, which was credited with creating a mono-ethnic nation state (minzu guojia). .

Tibetan flags mark the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan Uprising in Lhasa, during a protest march in Dharmsala, India on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 (AP Photo / Ashwini Bhatia)

CCP defines non-Han as non-Chinese

The subsequent 1956 history textbook was the first to be fully published under the new communist regime. This manual has continued to label non-Han as non-Chinese. Another constant is that the larger ethnic groups, namely Tibetans and Uyghurs, among others, continued to be treated as foreigners in 1956, as they were in 1951.

This treatment of non-Han by the CCP has placed the marginalization and subjugation of Chinese ethnic minorities into contemporary perspective. Today, it extends to the limitation of fundamental and fundamental religious and cultural freedoms and practices, as well as economic rights and opportunities.

So it should come as no surprise that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the initiative to discuss his country’s deep concerns about China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, his efforts fell into deaf ear. It is well established that historiographic writing in China has been dominated by Han-exclusive ethnic narratives, and these fundamentally shaped the suppression, desperation, and relegation of non-Han Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other minorities. inside China.

RELATED:

[Bookmark] Changed Communism in China: Just Another Shameless Excuse for Raiding

Chinese mistreatment of Uyghurs reaches Japan, blackmails migrants to spy on Tokyo

Uyghurs, Tibetans in Japan speak out against human rights oppression in Beijing at regime meeting

Japanese author of Uyghur Manga speaks out on genocide in China

Author: Dr. Monika Chansoria

Dr. Monika Chansoria is Senior Fellow at the Japanese Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) in Tokyo. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the Japan Institute of International Affairs or any other organization with which the author is affiliated. She tweets @MonikaChansoria. Find more articles from Dr Chansoria here sure JAPAN Forward.