Politics
Covid UK: Hotel and retail bosses warn against vaccine passports
More than half of UK pubs and restaurants will be forced to stay closed when lockdown restrictions are eased because they lack outdoor space.
As part of the upcoming relaxation of the rules on coronaviruses, a section of freedoms will be restored on April 12 according to the current schedule.
This includes the long-awaited reopening of pubs and restaurants in England, which will be able to serve patrons in outdoor seating areas.
But despite the green light to open, reception venues across the country will still be locked after April 12 as only 41,100, or 38.2%, have outdoor space, according to global data.
Only 33.1% of operators in London have space they can use outdoors and only 22.9% of venues in Scotland – which will see venues reopen from April 26 – have outdoor spaces.
The breakdown of the data below, by region and by type of location, shows marked differences in the proliferation of open spaces in each region.
The South West of Great Britain leads the rankings in terms of pubs with outdoor space, with 91.7% in this category, followed by the South and South East with 74.8%.
Scotland was the region with the lowest percentage, with less than half – 44.9% – of pubs able to accommodate outside customers.
Global data: more than 41,000 pubs, bars and restaurants have outdoor space that could allow them to reopen on April 12. The South-West leads the way, 51.1% of establishments have outdoor spaces
These differences are also present in the restaurant figures: the East of Great Britain has the highest percentage of restaurants with outdoor spaces – 31.2% – and the South West again occupies a prominent place, in second position with 30.6%.
The figure is in the 20s for much of the rest of England – including Lancashire, London, the North East and Yorkshire – but Scotland and Wales remain single-digit.
Only 8.5% of restaurants in Wales have outdoor spaces, and only 5.1% in Scotland.
The data comes amid grim numbers that show the number of licensed premises over the past year has fallen from some 7,592 to 107,516, laying bare the devastating toll of the pandemic.
From April 12, diners can meet in a group of up to six people from different households, while a maximum of two households can come together to form a group of any size. Indoor meals will not be permitted until after May 17th.
The latest monthly Market Recovery Monitor by CGA and AlixPartners found that 38.2% of UK licensed establishments report having space for them to trade.
The companies have announced that they plan to use gardens, terraces, parking lots and other areas where they could potentially accommodate guests to reopen when outdoor hospitality gets the green light in the next phase of the Prime Minister’s roadmap.
More than 41,000 pubs, bars and restaurants have some sort of outdoor space that could allow them to reopen on April 12.
However, the proportion of operators capable of operating externally fluctuates considerably depending on their specific area of the hospitality market.
Over 80% of community pubs said they have suitable outdoor space to reopen.
However, only 11.9% of casual restaurants have such space, resulting in additional pain for many chains that have been hit hard in the past 12 months.
The report also states that a significant number of sites with outdoor space will still not go to market from mid-April due to space limitations and the cost of their equipment or staff being unprofitable.
He pointed out that punters in the south-west of England will be best placed on April 12, with 51.1% of locals in the area having outdoor space.
