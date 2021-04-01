Glavin: Trudeau should stop pretending we can fix it with China

Xi Jinping will do things his own way, and the Canadian custom of curling up, curling up and hunching over will not change him.
Terry glavin
This has been an unshakeable maxim in the various truisms set up over the years by the intellectually impoverished and ethically fragmented quarters of Canada’s foreign policy establishment: China is our second largest trading partner, we must engage with the China, we cannot ignore China, and we have no choice but to tie Canada’s economic cart to the horse of booming and economically growing China.
You will never know it, especially if the excess of enthusiasts of trade with China integrated in the circles of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caught your attention, but it is mostly nonsense. Trafficking in these platitudes has guaranteed a dizzying array of sinecures in governing boards and careers in politics and expert and permanent positions in Beijing-friendly university faculties, but there is one lesson any sane person will learn. recent events. This is hogwash.
The Chinese Communist Party is not interested in a win-win relationship with Canada or Canadians. Xi Jinping will do things his own way, and the Canadian custom of curling up and curling up and hunching over won’t change him, no matter what Foreign Minister Marc Garneau seems to think when he says bullies can change. , and we just have to get over it. message to Xi that bullying people is not pleasant.
That, too, sucks, but there is garbage and a reckless and perilous illusion, and this is at the heart of the Trudeau government’s approach to China since the election of Team Trudeau. in 2015. Above all, the premises that served as a pretext for Trudeau China policy. It is a policy that was the basis of Trudeau’s overall economic and worldview, formed and shaped while Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton headed the Economic Advisory Group. by former Finance Minister Bill Morneaus. And this is simply not true.
On the one hand, China is not Canada’s second largest trading partner. Two years ago, at the end of its first full year of implementation, the Canada-Europe trade agreement provided the applicable ground rules for bilateral trade totaling approximately $ 118 billion. Canada’s trade with China was $ 100 billion last year, and there are no ground rules. Do as it’s told, as the Canadian agricultural sector learned at a cost of $ 2 billion in punitive sanctions two years ago following the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhous under American extradition warrant.
Everything will not go well. And standing with our hands in our pockets won’t change that. But for lack of imagination or a backbone, or both, that’s exactly what Team Trudeau is doing.
It’s a lesson Trudeau hadn’t learned even back in May, when he foolishly relied on Beijing to honor a deal for the Cansinos Covid-19 vaccine, which Xi of course blocked, for the simple reason that he could. do it and get away with it. The Trudeau government didn’t even tell Canadians of Xis’ duplicity until three months after Beijing reneged on the deal.
Canada is a trading nation, as they say. Almost a third of Canada’s gross domestic product drift of exports from this countryand cross-border trade with the United States dominates Canada’s foreign trade accounts. Canada-U.S. Trade worth $ 525.8 billion in 2020: Canada exported $ 270.4 billion to the United States., while Americans exported $ 254.5 billion worth of goods and services to Canada.
Canada exported just $ 25.2 billion in goods to China in 2020, which represents about 4% of Canada’s $ 683 billion in goods and services exports to the world. Four percent, remember. Meanwhile, Canada imported $ 76.4 billion worth of goods from China last year in a trade imbalance which continues to grow, to the advantage of China, for several years. And China is increasingly turning the trade screws on Canada.
It was all wonderfully heartwarming to claim that the agony endured by Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, held captive in Xis State Security Gulag since December 10, 2018, is only a consequence of the fact that the Canada has been caught in the crossfire of a Chinese-American. struggle for power. And that if we could just find an excuse to let Huaweis Meng return to Shenzhen to escape the 13 fraud charges that the US Department of Justice has filed against her, all will be well again.
Everything will not go well. And standing with our hands in our pockets won’t change that. But for lack of imagination or a backbone, or both, that’s exactly what Team Trudeau is doing.
We haven’t even taken trade action on imports that are already supposed to be banned in Canada. That should be the starting point, Michael Chong, the Conservative opposition’s foreign policy critic, told me the other day. Due to his penchant for simply remarking out loud that Beijing is committing what amounts to genocide against Turkish Muslim minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Chong was listed in a sanctions tranche announced by Beijing over the weekend. -end last, targeting academics, politicians and activists across Europe and North America.
While Chong was the only Canadian appointed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing’s sanctions also targeted members of the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights, who had the boldness to use the word genocide to describe Beijing’s ruthless persecutions in Xinjiang.
Under the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, imports that Canada is already supposed to ban include goods produced by slave labor in Xinjiang. But the Trudeau government is not even interested in knowing, and seems unwilling to let Canadians know, that its measures to block the trafficking of goods produced by forced labor are not working. They aren’t even rules, exactly.
Three weeks ago, Liberal and Bloc MPs on the Standing Committee on International Trade instead blocked a motion by Conservative MP Tracy Gray to examine the effectiveness of measures the government claims to have adopted to ensure that products like Xinjiang cotton, produced by forced labor, does not contaminate the supply chains of products marketed and sold in Canada.
We should ban these products immediately, ban these products from entering Canada, Chong said. Instead, Ottawa relies on multinational import-export companies to control itself. But at the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of the federal government. The responsibility rests with the federal government.
But did not prohibit any trade with China. Not even the cotton hoodies plucked by slaves. After all, we have to engage with China, and we cannot ignore China. We have no choice but to tie Canada’s economic movement to the horse of burgeoning and economically growing China.
Terry glavin is an author and journalist.
