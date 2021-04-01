PM Narendra Modi in Assam

During an election campaign in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a football analogy and said the people of Assam had shown the “red card” to the Congress-led Grand Alliance in the state. .

Prime Minister Modi also accused previous state congressional governments of being a silent spectator of rampant violence in areas dominated by Bodo organizations.

“Football is a popular sport among the youth of Assam, and to use their language, the people of Assam have shown the congressional-led alliance the red card,” he said at a electoral rally in Kokrajhar.

“The people of Assam have bestowed their blessings on the NDA in the first phase of the assembly ballot and today’s vote for the second phase is also encouraging,” he said.

He alleged that the Congressional State and Central governments had done nothing for decades to control violence in the Bodoland areas.

“During the long years of his rule, Congress threw Bodoland into the culture of the bomb, the bandook (gun) and the blockade. In 2016, we came to you with the promise of peace and development. Over the past five years, we have made sincere efforts and brought peace and respect to Bodoland, ”he said.

It was under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the first Bodo Accord was signed and the current NDA government paved the way for permanent peace by sealing the historic Bodoland Accord, leading to progress and development of the region, he said.

“Our mantra for the BTR is peace, progress and protection, and we have initiated the development of the region by providing projects to the tune of thousands of crore rupees,” said the prime minister.

Thousands of young activists surrendered with their weapons and the NDA is committed to their rehabilitation, he said.

“I also call on those who have not yet returned to the social stream to come back and join the peace and development process,” he said.

Targeting Congress on its alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF, Modi said the main opposition party had surrendered before the “tala-chabhi wale”. The padlock and the key are the symbol of the election of the AIUDF.

“Congress was responsible for the violence at BTR and did nothing to address it. Mothers and sisters living at BTR have not forgotten those dark days of violence and murder.

“Now look at their (congressional) daring – they are joining those they needed earlier for their vote-bank policy … they are now forming an alliance of lies with them and dreaming of forming government. Congress has surrendered to these forces in his thirst for power, ”he added.

Referring to a video in which Badruddin Ajmal was seen throwing the traditional ‘gamosa’ (stolen) on the stage during a campaign rally, the prime minister said: “The footage hurt people and hurt them. angry. They will not tolerate this insult to Identity Symbol of Assam and the work of its sisters. People will give an appropriate response through votes. “

“Congress and its alliance will be punished for this. We will never allow them to plunder the hard-won peace,” he said.

Several top BJP leaders, including Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, accused Ajmal and his party of encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh, an extremely controversial and divisive issue in the country. Northeastern state.

Congress will go to any extent to tell lies and spread rumors, but the people at BTR have to be very careful, he said.

People should remember that the NDA is committed to safeguarding and strengthening Bodo society through peace and development, and to making its candidates victorious in the same way they did in Council polls. Bodoland Territorial (BTC) in December last year, the prime minister said.

“This election is between the ‘Mahajhooth’ (big lie) of the ‘Mahajhot’ (big alliance) and the double engine of the NDA ‘Mahavikas’ (big development,” he said.

He alleged that while Congress betrayed all communities in the state, the NDA government was working for the welfare of all such as the Kochs, Rajbongshis, Moran, Muttocks and Chutiya.

The NDA is committed to protecting and honoring the traditions, language, culture and identity of every community, he said.

He alleged that Congress authorized the encroachment of the lands of “sattras” (Vaishnavite monasteries) and “namghars” (prayer halls) by illegal immigrants, but the NDA state government freed them.

Accusing Congress of creating a rift between the people of the Brahmaputra and the Barak Valley, plains and hills, Modi said, the NDA government has worked hard to create a strong bond between them.

(With PTI entries)