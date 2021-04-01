EU will let Boris Johnson walk away from Covid-19 and Brexit





A vaccine ban would essentially allow Boris Johnson to free himself from the coronavirus and Brexit. Letters last week were full of debate over vaccine rates, but one thing is certain: if the EU goes ahead with its proposed vaccine export ban, it will essentially allow Boris Johnson to extricate themselves from both the coronavirus and Brexit. A ban would certainly stop the British vaccination program, but would not significantly increase European vaccination rates. Johnson is currently high in the polls thanks to the vaccine’s rebound, but if he blocks the polls won’t fall as he will be able to blame outside forces. Any ban would be seized by the Leavers as proof that the EU is motivated by nasty jealousy of a successful neighbor, that the EU is not a fair player and that Leave was right that Europe is hostile to the United Kingdom and determined to do so. down. The public won’t remember the government delays and indecision that led to the lockdowns, only that the EU’s action prolonged them and ruined their summer. A vaccine export ban will be a serious act of political self-harm that will end the pro-EU cause in Britain.

Robert frazer

Salford

Discussions with my comrades in France, Germany, Belgium and Austria reveal the basis of their countries’ mistrust of the AstraZeneca vaccine (What’s the European problem with the AZ jab? TNE # 236). Basically they don’t trust anything that emanates from the UK or more specifically England anymore. They don’t trust Boris Johnson and his ministers. They abhor all lies and try to overturn legal agreements. They are outraged by Brexit and the anti-EU declamations of most of the British press. This mistrust is transmitted to the vaccine. They associate AZ with UK, not Sweden because all the triumphant noise about it comes from here. Confidence is a precious commodity. Once lost, it is very difficult to find. Global Britain or global outcasts?

Rex nesbit As I applaud the success of the British vaccine, it becomes more and more boring to see and hear this characterized as a British triumph. If Johnsons’ claim for Global Britain were close to the mark, there would be no glee over the relative success of the UK deployment, and no use of the international comparisons he now considers politically. useful. I remember that such comparisons are irrelevant when they show how far the UK death toll is ahead of other European countries.

