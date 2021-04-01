Connect with us

Politics

China leads global green bond sales boom but faces headwinds

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Author of the article:

SHANGHAI China overtook the United States to lead a boom in global green bond issuance in the first quarter, but analysts said it needs to do more to attract investors to help fund President Xi Jinpings’ pledge estimated at $ 21 trillion in carbon neutrality.

Outstanding tasks include educating investors about the environment, harmonizing fragmented rules and tackling greenwashing, or issuers’ efforts to inflate their green credentials, they said. At stake is Beijing’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Chinese issuers, including banks, real estate developers, power producers and rail operators, sold $ 15.7 billion in bonds between January and March to finance green projects such as clean and renewable energy, according to data from Refinitiv.

The volume of these bonds, mostly denominated in yuan, nearly quadrupled from a year earlier, the data showed.

This exceeds the roughly $ 15 billion worth of such bonds sold by U.S. issuers in the first quarter and has helped triple green bond issuance globally.

Green bonds flourished in large part thanks to China’s recovery from the coronavirus, said Nathan Chow, strategist at DBS. In addition, the Chinese government is doing everything to develop this market this year.

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, needs 140 trillion yuan ($ 21.33 trillion) in debt financing over the next 40 years to meet its goal of net zero emissions, says Bank of China. investment China International Capital Corp (CICC).

With around 800 billion yuan of green bonds in circulation, China is already the world’s second largest green bond market after the United States. However, green bonds represent less than 1% of China’s $ 18 trillion bond market.

At this point, companies have no cost advantage in issuing green bonds and there is not enough market support for many green projects which are time consuming and considered risky, said CICC economist Zhou Zipeng.

Highlighting these headwinds, China’s first batch of carbon neutral bonds, launched in February, met moderate demand.

Several fund managers have said green bonds are not yet on their investment radar.

The only thing Chinese investors are currently looking at is yield. So obviously if green bonds can’t offer extra returns they ask the government, what can you do to help me? Said Ricco Zhang, Asia-Pacific director of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

A brokerage source said state-owned companies were motivated to issue green bonds to align with government priorities, but investors had no incentive to buy them.

The authorities are aware of the problems. Earlier this month, China’s central bank governor Yi Gang called for incentives to boost private participation in meeting Beijing’s carbon targets.

This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Moving closer to international standards by excluding coal from the green market would broaden the potential base for foreign investors, Chow of DBS said.

ICMA Zhang said regulators must also harmonize different national standards. Currently, China’s central bank, securities regulator, and state planner have separate rules for green bonds issued under their supervision.

It is sometimes difficult for international investors to have a granular understanding of the different (Chinese) green bonds. This poses challenges for green investors to identify the right investment target, he said.

($ 1 = 6.5631 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy, Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

An in-depth report on The Logic’s innovation economy, presented in partnership with the Financial Post.

comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil discussion forum and to encouraging all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications, you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread that you follow, or if a user you follow is commenting. . Visit our Community rules for more information and details on how to adjust your E-mail The settings.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: