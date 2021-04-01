China leads global green bond sales boom but faces headwinds

Content of the article

SHANGHAI China overtook the United States to lead a boom in global green bond issuance in the first quarter, but analysts said it needs to do more to attract investors to help fund President Xi Jinpings’ pledge estimated at $ 21 trillion in carbon neutrality.

Outstanding tasks include educating investors about the environment, harmonizing fragmented rules and tackling greenwashing, or issuers’ efforts to inflate their green credentials, they said. At stake is Beijing’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Chinese issuers, including banks, real estate developers, power producers and rail operators, sold $ 15.7 billion in bonds between January and March to finance green projects such as clean and renewable energy, according to data from Refinitiv.

The volume of these bonds, mostly denominated in yuan, nearly quadrupled from a year earlier, the data showed.

This exceeds the roughly $ 15 billion worth of such bonds sold by U.S. issuers in the first quarter and has helped triple green bond issuance globally.

Green bonds flourished in large part thanks to China’s recovery from the coronavirus, said Nathan Chow, strategist at DBS. In addition, the Chinese government is doing everything to develop this market this year.