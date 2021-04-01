China leads global green bond sales boom but faces headwinds

Content of the article
SHANGHAI China overtook the United States to lead a boom in global green bond issuance in the first quarter, but analysts said it needs to do more to attract investors to help fund President Xi Jinpings’ pledge estimated at $ 21 trillion in carbon neutrality.
Outstanding tasks include educating investors about the environment, harmonizing fragmented rules and tackling greenwashing, or issuers’ efforts to inflate their green credentials, they said. At stake is Beijing’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.
Chinese issuers, including banks, real estate developers, power producers and rail operators, sold $ 15.7 billion in bonds between January and March to finance green projects such as clean and renewable energy, according to data from Refinitiv.
The volume of these bonds, mostly denominated in yuan, nearly quadrupled from a year earlier, the data showed.
This exceeds the roughly $ 15 billion worth of such bonds sold by U.S. issuers in the first quarter and has helped triple green bond issuance globally.
Green bonds flourished in large part thanks to China’s recovery from the coronavirus, said Nathan Chow, strategist at DBS. In addition, the Chinese government is doing everything to develop this market this year.
Content of the article
China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, needs 140 trillion yuan ($ 21.33 trillion) in debt financing over the next 40 years to meet its goal of net zero emissions, says Bank of China. investment China International Capital Corp (CICC).
With around 800 billion yuan of green bonds in circulation, China is already the world’s second largest green bond market after the United States. However, green bonds represent less than 1% of China’s $ 18 trillion bond market.
At this point, companies have no cost advantage in issuing green bonds and there is not enough market support for many green projects which are time consuming and considered risky, said CICC economist Zhou Zipeng.
Highlighting these headwinds, China’s first batch of carbon neutral bonds, launched in February, met moderate demand.
Several fund managers have said green bonds are not yet on their investment radar.
The only thing Chinese investors are currently looking at is yield. So obviously if green bonds can’t offer extra returns they ask the government, what can you do to help me? Said Ricco Zhang, Asia-Pacific director of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).
A brokerage source said state-owned companies were motivated to issue green bonds to align with government priorities, but investors had no incentive to buy them.
The authorities are aware of the problems. Earlier this month, China’s central bank governor Yi Gang called for incentives to boost private participation in meeting Beijing’s carbon targets.
Content of the article
Moving closer to international standards by excluding coal from the green market would broaden the potential base for foreign investors, Chow of DBS said.
ICMA Zhang said regulators must also harmonize different national standards. Currently, China’s central bank, securities regulator, and state planner have separate rules for green bonds issued under their supervision.
It is sometimes difficult for international investors to have a granular understanding of the different (Chinese) green bonds. This poses challenges for green investors to identify the right investment target, he said.
($ 1 = 6.5631 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy, Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)