The protests against Modi are an excuse. Hefazat-e-Islams genuinely aims to radicalize Bangladesh: officials

The violent protests in Bangladesh following Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit last week were the first major action by the radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam after Junaid Babu Nagari took over the radical group in November of the year. last and had tried to make his mark, people familiar with the matter said. Babu Nagari, a hadith scholar who studied Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia in Pakistan for four years, rose to the post of group leader at the end of a bitter power struggle that culminated after the death of his friend Shah Ahmed Shafi in September of last year.

At least 13 people have been confirmed to have died in the protests and scores of people injured after security forces cracked down on protesters across Bangladesh over the past week. The protests started from a prominent mosque in the capital, Dhaka, on Friday before spreading rapidly.

Over the course of the three days, Hefazat-e-Islam supporters clashed with police and later pro-government protesters in several locations blocked highways, burned vehicles and attacked a passenger train. Five people died on Friday, the day Prime Minister Modi landed in Dhaka, six more the next day and two more on Sunday during the national general strike called by the group.

The radical group called a nationwide strike on April 2 to protest the police crackdown in what an Indian official said was a continuing effort to radicalize Bangladeshi society through its powerful mix of religion and politics. to be able to.

To be sure, there were calls for protests against PM Modis’ trip long before he landed. However, the spread of violence surprised authorities.

Indian officials who have followed the activities of Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates to Protection of Islam and claims to be an apolitical front, said the organization was the first to notice authorities for protesting against the 2009 policy for equal inheritance rights. women. The organization rose to prominence in 2013 when it sent students from its national network of madrasas to Dhaka to counter the Shahbagh student movement demanding the death penalty for all war criminals from 1971. The Hefazat -e-Islam has placed a list of 13 demands, including punishment of atheist bloggers and changes to textbooks.

There was, however, a marked difference after the change of guard in November. Unlike its founder Shah Ahmed Shafi who was often seen as being gentle with the ruling Awami League, Hefazat-e-Islam under Junaid Babu Nagari has the tacit support of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Khaleda Zias and fundamentalist groups such as the Jamaat- e-Islami.

For example, the BNP did not officially support the general strike called Sunday, but pointedly claimed that the strike call made sense.

Diplomats in New Delhi and Dhaka suggest the links between Hefazat-e-Islam and BNP may become more visible with the rise of Babu Nagaris as he seeks to transform the notorious group into a political force.

Bangladeshi journalist Mahfuz Anam seemed to agree. In a recent comment, he said the real reason for the protests against Prime Minister Modis’ visit was to point out that Hefazat-e-Islam under his new leadership was not the same party that Shah Ahmed Shafi had led.

Anam, the editor-in-chief of Bangladesh’s largest English-language newspaper, The Daily Star, also criticized the Sheikh Hasina government for practicing a policy of appeasement which he said had made Hefazat-e-Islam more strong and more determined to challenge the fundamental character. from the country.

Indian officials said they spotted the efforts of fundamentalist Islamic forces to unite for greater Islamization of society. The Hefazat, under his new leadership, is trying to become the leader of these fundamentalist groups.