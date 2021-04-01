Politics
The protests against Modi are an excuse. Hefazat-e-Islams genuinely aims to radicalize Bangladesh: officials
The violent protests in Bangladesh following Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit last week were the first major action by the radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam after Junaid Babu Nagari took over the radical group in November of the year. last and had tried to make his mark, people familiar with the matter said. Babu Nagari, a hadith scholar who studied Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia in Pakistan for four years, rose to the post of group leader at the end of a bitter power struggle that culminated after the death of his friend Shah Ahmed Shafi in September of last year.
At least 13 people have been confirmed to have died in the protests and scores of people injured after security forces cracked down on protesters across Bangladesh over the past week. The protests started from a prominent mosque in the capital, Dhaka, on Friday before spreading rapidly.
Over the course of the three days, Hefazat-e-Islam supporters clashed with police and later pro-government protesters in several locations blocked highways, burned vehicles and attacked a passenger train. Five people died on Friday, the day Prime Minister Modi landed in Dhaka, six more the next day and two more on Sunday during the national general strike called by the group.
The radical group called a nationwide strike on April 2 to protest the police crackdown in what an Indian official said was a continuing effort to radicalize Bangladeshi society through its powerful mix of religion and politics. to be able to.
To be sure, there were calls for protests against PM Modis’ trip long before he landed. However, the spread of violence surprised authorities.
Indian officials who have followed the activities of Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates to Protection of Islam and claims to be an apolitical front, said the organization was the first to notice authorities for protesting against the 2009 policy for equal inheritance rights. women. The organization rose to prominence in 2013 when it sent students from its national network of madrasas to Dhaka to counter the Shahbagh student movement demanding the death penalty for all war criminals from 1971. The Hefazat -e-Islam has placed a list of 13 demands, including punishment of atheist bloggers and changes to textbooks.
There was, however, a marked difference after the change of guard in November. Unlike its founder Shah Ahmed Shafi who was often seen as being gentle with the ruling Awami League, Hefazat-e-Islam under Junaid Babu Nagari has the tacit support of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Khaleda Zias and fundamentalist groups such as the Jamaat- e-Islami.
For example, the BNP did not officially support the general strike called Sunday, but pointedly claimed that the strike call made sense.
Diplomats in New Delhi and Dhaka suggest the links between Hefazat-e-Islam and BNP may become more visible with the rise of Babu Nagaris as he seeks to transform the notorious group into a political force.
Bangladeshi journalist Mahfuz Anam seemed to agree. In a recent comment, he said the real reason for the protests against Prime Minister Modis’ visit was to point out that Hefazat-e-Islam under his new leadership was not the same party that Shah Ahmed Shafi had led.
Anam, the editor-in-chief of Bangladesh’s largest English-language newspaper, The Daily Star, also criticized the Sheikh Hasina government for practicing a policy of appeasement which he said had made Hefazat-e-Islam more strong and more determined to challenge the fundamental character. from the country.
Indian officials said they spotted the efforts of fundamentalist Islamic forces to unite for greater Islamization of society. The Hefazat, under his new leadership, is trying to become the leader of these fundamentalist groups.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]