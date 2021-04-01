Connect with us

Boris Johnson’s main black adviser to step down as fallout rages over ‘gas’ race report

Boris Johnson’s most senior black adviser is to step down, this emerged hours after the publication of a “gaslighting” report on racism in the UK.

Samuel Kasumu is set to step down from his 70,000-a-year role as Special Advisor No.10 starting in May.

Politico reported that he informed the No10 chief of staff of his decision to step down last week and told his colleagues yesterday, around the time of the race report’s release.

Conservative Minister Gillian Keegan declined to comment on his resignation, first telling Sky News that she had not heard that this had happened and that “I don’t even know who he is.”

She later told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I am not defensive at all, I say this is a question for him. I cannot defend or explain why he resigned, that is. is a personal matter. “

Downing Street insisted his resignation was unrelated to yesterday’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities report.

Samuel Kasumu is expected to step down in May according to multiple reports
(Image: Samuel Kasumu / Twitter)

He praised the composition of the commission last June, tweeting: “Outstanding commissioners have been announced for important work”.

Yet No10’s statement came amid the confusion – as Mr. Kasumu initially offered to step down two months ago, warning that the government “was choosing to pursue a divisive policy.” By the time it was reported, he had retracted his resignation.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Commission report was accused of being insulting and divisive in claiming that the UK is no longer institutionally racist.

The study by Dr Tony Sewell – who criticized the ‘fragile’ evidence of institutional racism 11 years ago – concluded that the UK is no longer a country where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities .

Commission President Tony Sewell had previously questioned the extent of institutional racism
(Image: BPM)

Mr. Kasumu was Special Advisor for Civil Society and Communities reporting to Boris Johnson.

In February, it emerged that he had considered resigning, but allegedly retracted his resignation letter – in which he said tensions within the government were at times “unbearable” – after talks with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi.

The BBC said it wrote: “I fear for what may become of the party in the future by choosing to pursue a divisive policy.”

He said that “the damage that is often caused by our actions is not taken very seriously,” adding: “As someone who has spent their entire adult life in the service of others, this tension has at times been unbearable.”

He also described the actions of Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch, who launched an online tirade against a journalist, as “worrying”.

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Marsha de Cordova said: “The resignation of your most senior adviser on ethnic minorities as you publish a so-called landmark race report in the UK shows how far removed the Conservatives are from the day-to-day experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minorities.

“Their controversial report appears to glorify slavery and suggests that institutional racism does not exist despite evidence to the contrary. It is no wonder that they are losing the expertise of their team.”

A spokesperson for No 10 said: Mr Kasumu has played an extremely valuable role during his tenure at No 10. As he had previously announced he will step down from government in May, it has been his plan for several years. months and has not changed.

“Any suggestion that this decision was made this week or that it relates to the CRED report is completely inaccurate.

The row comes as the Home Office signs a legal deal with the Equality and Human Rights Commission from today, to improve its practices after violating the equality obligations of the public sector during the Windrush scandal.

Yesterday’s commission report said that geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion all affect life chances more than racism.

His findings were called insulting and divisive, and the journal’s chairman was accused of “putting a positive spin on slavery and empire” by explaining his recommendation on teaching slavery and empire. history in schools.

The report offers a Making Of Modern Britain educational resource to ‘tell the multiple and nuanced stories of contributions made by different groups that have made this country what it is today’.

Boris Johnson faces criticism over Commission on Race report
(Image: Zuma Press Images / PA)

In commission chairman Tony Sewell’s foreword to the report, he said the recommendation was the agency’s response to “negative calls to ‘decolonize’ the program.”

He wrote that the resource should examine the influence of the United Kingdom during the Empire period and how “Britishness influenced the Commonwealth” and how local communities influenced “modern Britain”.

He added: “There is a new story about the Caribbean experience that talks about the period of slavery not only about profit and suffering, but about how the African people turned into an Africa / Britain remodeled.

Highlighting the Twitter passage, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Marsha de Cordova said it was “one of the worst parts” of the report that “put a positive spin on slavery and the empire “.

Halima Begum, managing director of the racial equality think tank, the Runnymede Trust, said: “The comments about the slave trade being a Caribbean experience, like it was some kind of vacation … how deafening, culturally deaf, it’s completely lost, okay with British society, I think. “



