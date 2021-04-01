Outgoing Chinese envoy thanks PNG





BY GORETHY KENNETH Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Ambassador Xue Bing leaves the country this weekend as a satisfied head of mission as the two countries benefit from a comprehensive strategic partnership. The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Xue, whose term expired this week, is leaving the coast on Saturday after three years and 11 months as head of mission in the country. Ambassador Xue told the Post-Courier in an interview yesterday that one of the biggest accomplishments among other essentials has been to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to PNG, the first in history. for a PRC Head of State to visit PNG. He expressed his gratitude to the government of PNG and thanked his people, the diplomatic corps, businesses and the many friends he made and left behind for the best four years of working together. Ambassador Xue said the past four years were the embodiment of the deep friendship that the people of PNG have for the Chinese and a reflection of the development of bilateral relations and the achievements of bilateral cooperation over the years. I leave PNG very satisfied because I have had many accomplishments under my leadership, one of the most important was the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to PNG, the very first visit of the leader. State which has enhanced the relations between our two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership with mutual respect and common development, Ambassador Xue said. He said there have been many accomplishments, as China stands with PNG in helping multi-million kina projects in health, education, technology and technology. information, power grid projects, roads, agriculture and many more. Ambassador Xue said he was also grateful that under his leadership great medical assistance during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic and with the donation of 200,000 vaccines to PNG. We appreciate the one China policy which is respected and strongly respected by the government of PNG. PNG and China have enjoyed strong momentum in developing bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic ties, he said. PNG China Business Association President Lady Ni Cagnolini thanked Ambassador Xue Bing for being China’s best ambassador to PNG, a country they have been a part of since independence. We are very grateful to the Ambassador for the many projects he has helped under his leadership, one of the most important is the Butuka Academy, of which I am president, and officially opened by President Xi Jinping, a- she declared. We wish him good luck. The leaders of the PNG Chinese Friendship Association also thanked the outgoing Ambassador and assured that they will continue to inherit a strong friendship with the people of PNG. PNG has enjoyed long-term and invaluable support from China in the country’s economic and social development and for its support in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2018, as the two countries engage in the Belt and Road Initiative, which is conducive to strengthening connectivity and infrastructure building in the Pacific Island region.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos