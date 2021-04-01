PM Modi in Assam – The New Indian Express





Express press service GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the football-mad people of Assam had shown the “Mahajot” the red card in the first two phases of the assembly elections. “All of India knows that football is very popular among young people here. Given the meaning I feel after the two phases of the ballot, I tell you in their words, people have shown the Congress-AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) the red card, ”Modi said during a rally. in Kokrajhar while campaigning for the United People’s Liberal Party (UPPL) candidate. The UPPL as well as Asom Gana Parishad is an ally of the BJP. Congress leads the great alliance of ten which also has the AIUDF. “People’s trust is in the NDA. The Mahajot will come and talk to you about great things, but the people of Assam should beware, ”Modi said. He said that this election is between the “Mahajuth” of the “Mahajot” and the “Maha Vikash” of the double engine. “Congress incited the people of the valleys and the hills and made them fight. The NDA united them across the bridge of development. Congress is responsible for the encroachment of land in satras and namghars (Vaishnavite prayer centers). The NDA released them, ”the Prime Minister said. READ ALSO | Assam congressmen won’t quit party after election, says Gehlot He said the NDA had made an honest attempt to lead the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on the path to peace and development. “The long tenure of Congress in power had driven Assam to bombs, weapons and blockades. The NDA ensured peace and respect. Remember, it was the NDA government of Atalji (former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee) that gave you the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council). Even the current NDA government has signed the BTR agreement for a permanent peace in Bodoland, ”Modi said. Stating that peace returned to Assam after a long time, he said the NDA was committed to helping those “friends” who had abandoned the path of violence. He called on those who still wield the gun to join the NDA’s mission for peace and progress. “We all know how the poor governance of Congress has allowed Kokrajhar to suffer for years. The people have not forgotten this wave of violence. The Congressional governments of the day in the state and in the Center silently observed tamasha. They are now trying to deceive Bodoland again, ”Modi said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos