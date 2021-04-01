How Beijing silences Chinese voices against oppression

Five tweets landed Li Lin in the chains.

A software engineer, Li had traveled to Xinjiang province in 2018 to visit his family for the Lunar New Year. He tweeted about his surprise at the intense security in the northwest region where a state campaign of mass incarceration and re-education of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities was underway.

All residents of Xinjiang were forced to register their fingerprints, blood samples, and eye scans with public security. Most VPN telephony applications were unusable. Crescent moons and the labels of Muslim halal products had been covered up. Police stations had been set up on every street corner. Communist Party officials had been sent to spy on minority homes.

If these policies continue, ethnic tensions will only worsen, Li wrote. Such high pressure terror and inconvenience in life drives people mad. Any complaint or dissatisfaction locks you into education classes. Even so, there are still people who think that this policy is fine.

A few days later, plainclothes police arrived at the Lis family’s home. They detained him for six months for disturbing public order and inciting ethnic discrimination and separatism. They then accused him of inciting the subversion of state sovereignty. In December 2018, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Lis case shows how the Chinese government is silencing discussion of its harsh policies in Xinjiang, even though it claims all of its citizens support them. Last week, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for their arbitrary detention and abuse against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated with counter-sanctions against Western officials, lawyers, activists and academics.

At the same time, state media and the Communist Party launched an online campaign calling for a boycott of Western garment companies such as H&M, Nike, Burberry and others who had expressed concerns about forced labor in the United States. Xinjiang. Dozens of Chinese celebrities have severed ties with foreign companies. Chinese social media has been inundated with posts about cotton support from Xinjiang.

Chinese officials relied on the posts as evidence of a united Chinese wave of public opinion and a powerful consumer market that saw no human rights violations in Xinjiang and would punish governments, businesses or individuals disagree.

These companies decide what to do. The Chinese people can also freely express their thoughts, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a statement. press conference Last week. The Chinese people would not allow foreigners to reap profits in China on the one hand and to smear China on the other.

Representatives of the Xinjiang regional government are holding a press conference in Beijing on March 29, 2021. China stepped up pressure on foreign shoe and clothing brands on Monday to reject reports of abuse in Xinjiang. (Olivia Zhang / Associated Press)

This image of unified indignation is an illusion. Nationalism is strengthening under President Xi Jinping. Many Chinese citizens applaud as wolf warrior diplomats push back against international criticism. Some even justify mass imprisonment and forced labor as necessary measures in the fight against terrorism and poverty.

But public opinion is impossible to measure in China due to pervasive state surveillance and social control. Many outbursts of outrage online are actually sparked by state-backed content creators and amplified by hired commentators or public opinion management software.

Mareike Ohlberg, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, a analysis over 3,000 procurement documents for public opinion management systems of Chinese government agencies ranging from traffic police in Lanzhou to Beijing High People’s Court. Many of them are asking for software that not only monitors internet content but also generates comments, upvotes, likes, and shares to promote what the government wants.

The Beijing court, for example, looked for a system that could post comments from 70,000 different IP addresses and make them appear to be from 10 different provinces and 40 different cities. The court wanted 5,000 posts published per hour and 700 support staff providing live commentary on the Internet.

Such systems suggest that Chinese public opinion is increasingly fabricated, Ohlberg said. It’s not just the Chinese people rising in unified anger, she said. Take it with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, China is removing individuals, including members of the majority Han population, who do not support state policies in Xinjiang.

Seeking the release of her sons from prison, Li Lins’ mother, Li Xinhua, a retired Chinese businesswoman from Urumqi City, shared Documentation of his detention and mock trial online. In February, an official told the mother that her son’s shackles were removed after three years. He then warned her to stop speaking about his case in public.

I’m afraid I’ll be in danger soon, she said in a phone call with The Times.

The Urumqi Public Security Bureau declined to comment. Other government and security departments in Xinjiang could not be contacted.

All Chinese in Xinjiang know what’s going on, said another Han Chinese citizen from Henan who worked in Kashgar from 2014 to 2015. He had since returned to Inner China, but visited Kashgar in 2018 and there were still friends, he told The Times in an interview. He asked to remember his name to protect himself from the authorities.

In early 2018, a friend of hers, Hui, another ethnic minority who practices Islam but is culturally closer to Han Chinese, was taken to a camp after writing critical articles about the security situation in Weibo.

I was surprised because he is not Uyghur, the man from Henan said. His friend Hui had undergone a secret trial after being re-educated and was now serving a prison term. Her family members know what happened but they will not talk about it. They were very intimidated and terrified.

Many Han Chinese have left Xinjiang since the crackdown began in 2017, he said. In previous years, ethnic tensions and escalating violence, including stabbings and bombings, had made life in the province uncertain. But he said the new security measures, political pressure and the disappearance of minority neighbors and friends were worse.

The massive detentions in Xinjiang have been traumatic for all Chinese, even Han Chinese, he said. We just don’t know when this trauma will fully manifest itself.

A Uyghur woman uses an electric scooter in 2018 to pick up schoolchildren as they pass a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping joining former Uyghurs at Unity New Village in Hotan, Xinjiang region. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)

Some Uyghurs abroad are trying to strengthen their solidarity with Han Chinese. When the Clubhouse voice chat app was briefly available in China this year, thousands of attendees joined Mandarin-language rooms where Uyghurs, Han, Kazakh, Hui, Koreans and other Chinese as well as Chinese Mandarin speakers from Hong Kong and Taiwan discussed camps in Xinjiang.

Rayhan Asat, a Washington-based lawyer whose younger brother has been detained since 2016, was one of the Uyghurs who spoke in the rooms of the Clubhouse. It was a rare opportunity to tell her story directly to the Han Chinese, many of whom were crying and talking about their shock and shame at what was happening, she said.

Rayhan Asat and his younger brother Ekpar Asat in 2014. Rayhan Asat is a Washington-based lawyer. Ekpar has been detained by Chinese authorities since 2016. (Courtesy of Rayhan Asat)

We believe in their humanity, said Asat, who grew up with Han neighbors. We believe in the compassion and kindness of the Han.

This solidarity had its limits. The clubhouse was soon banned in mainland China. Asat has received dozens of private messages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook from Han Chinese. There was a common theme: I’m terribly sorry [for] what happened to your brother. I really wish I had the courage to speak up, they said. But I know I’ll find myself in his situation if I do.

Asat understood why the Han Chinese were afraid. Shed is from the same system and has been silent for years even when his brother was taken away.

But it’s a very different outcome if Uyghurs speak up, and if Han speak for Uyghurs, she said. If we all choose fear over talking, the current situation will never end.

However, if more Han Chinese spoke out, they would need access to the internet and to information that the government is determined to block.

A few days ago, Asat lost contact with his parents. Shed checked them daily by exchanging apolitical messages through WeChat, but they had stopped responding.

Asat posted a photo of herself and her younger brother, who previously studied in the United States, hoping her parents could find a way to see it. A friend Han whom she hadn’t heard from in many years spotted her and texted her. Asat did not tell the friend that her brother was imprisoned.

Xinjiang is often attacked these days by other countries, said friend Han. I think that you who really have the right to speak, you should speak more in the name of the motherland. At all times, all of us, ethnicities, are united by one heart. She hoped Asat could return to China soon, she added, so they could catch up.

The response from friends showed the pervasive reach of Chinese repression and propaganda: she knows nothing, Asat said. Why should she? The majority have no idea, they have no idea what’s going on.

Asat found it remarkable and terrifying that her friend Han even thought that a Uyghur should speak for the motherland, as if China were the victim who needed a voice.