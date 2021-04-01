British Prime Minister will likely visit India on April 26 and sign pacts on non-tariff barriers and services





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit India on April 26 and efforts are underway in the two countries to finalize possible agreements to facilitate trade and investment that could be signed during the visit, said sources close to development. The visit of British prime ministers is more or less finalized for April 26 and the vaccination campaign underway in both countries has minimized the chances of a further delay due to the pandemic. Hopefully there will be no further rescheduling, a case follow-up official said. Activity area. The pacts being drafted by officials of the two countries include agreements on reducing non-tariff barriers and strengthening services, the official said. Johnson was supposed to travel to India in January as the main guest of the Republic Day celebrations, but the visit had to be postponed due to the emergence of the new strain of the Covid-19 virus in the UK . The British Prime Minister is also expected to personally extend the invitation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to join the G-7 summit scheduled for Cornwall in June. Although India wants an early free trade deal with the UK and has been pushing for a mini deal, a limited trade deal is unlikely to be on the Prime Minister’s agenda, although that he can refer to it. A trade deal, even if it has limited scope and ambition, needs to be negotiated. There is no time for trade negotiations to take place before the British MPs visit. Johnson can, at most, express his country’s willingness to work on a bilateral trade deal in the future and, at most, some preparatory steps can be announced, another source said. The UK is India’s 14th largest trading partner, with $ 8.7 billion in exports and $ 6.7 billion in imports in 2020-2021. India and the UK have recognized that an FTA would now be more harmonious as Britain has left the EU and the sensitivities of other members will not have to be taken into account. Proposed interim pact In February, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a face-to-face meeting with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss, proposed an interim pact on a preferential basis whereby the two sides reduce or eliminate tariffs on certain products. Although no decision was taken on the proposed trade pact during the meeting, the two launched a strengthened trade partnership that could be continued during the PM visit. With tackling non-tariff barriers high on the UK’s priority list, a deal may well be signed during Johnson’s visit. Both sides can identify non-tariff barriers they face in carrying on trade, such as strict quality standards, and attempts can be made to alleviate them, the source said. Services are another area where there may be arrangements during the visit as India and the UK are interested in giving the sector a boost, the source said.

