Orsted to connect a huge offshore wind farm to hydrogen production
This photograph shows the turbines of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm, in which Orsted owns 50%.
CharlieChesvick | iStock Unreleased | Getty Images
The Danish energy company Orsted wants to build a large-scale offshore wind farm in the North Sea and connect it to so-called “renewable” hydrogen production on the European continent, the project benefiting from the support of several large industrial companies.
Under the proposals, which were presented on Wednesday, Orsted would develop an offshore wind facility of 2 gigawatts (GW) and 1 GW of electrolyzer capacity., with the company claiming its plans would result in “one of the largest renewable hydrogen plants in the world to be linked to industrial demand.”
The development of SeaH2Land, supported by companies such as ArcelorMittal, Yara and Dow, would also include 45 kilometers of hydrogen pipelines between Belgium and the Netherlands.
The electrolyser part of the project which will be built in two phases of 500 megawatts would use the electricity from the wind farm to produce hydrogen.
Among other things, the partners involved in the development must undertake a full feasibility study of SeaH2Land, while Orsted has not yet made a final investment decision. If all goes well and the project gets the green light, both parts of the electrolyser could be operational by 2030.
“As the world seeks to decarbonise, it is essential that we act now to ensure the long-term competitiveness of European industry in a green economy,” Martin Neubert, Orsted commercial director, said in a statement.
Described by the International Energy Agency as a “versatile energy carrier”, hydrogen has a wide range of applications and can be produced in many ways.
One method is to use electrolysis, with an electric current dividing water into oxygen and hydrogen. While the electricity used in the process comes from a renewable source such as wind or solar, some describe it as “green” or “renewable” hydrogen.
In recent years, a number of companies have shown interest in renewable hydrogen projects, while large economies like the European Union have planned to install at least 40 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers from by 2030.
In March, a major green hydrogen installation in Germany started operations. The “WindH2” project, as it is called, involves German steel giant Salzgitter, a subsidiary of E.ON Avacon and Linde, a company specializing in engineering and industrial gases.
Elsewhere, a subsidiary of multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement worked with researchers at Swansea University to install and operate a green hydrogen demonstration unit at a site in the UK.
Interest in hydrogen is not limited to Europe. In a speech last November, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country was proposing to launch what he described as “a comprehensive national hydrogen energy mission”.
Introducing the country’s budget earlier this year, Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Minister of Finance, referred to Modi’s announcement, adding: “It is now proposed to launch a hydrogen power mission in 2021-2022 to produce fuel. ‘hydrogen from green energy sources. “
The third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet, India’s attempt to embrace hydrogen and other renewable technologies targeting 450 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 would represent, if fully realized, a significant change for the country.
