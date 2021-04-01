Can China and the United States overcome their mistrust of climate action?

As the United States waits to see if the president Xi Jinping will attend a virtual White House climate summit later this month, analysts warn the two countries still have a deep and mutual mistrust to overcome over each other’s commitment to saving the environment.

President Joe Biden launched the invitation last week, a sign that his administration has not ruled out working with Beijing to try to resolve the looming global crisis. The White House did not respond to an inquiry into whether Xi had agreed, while the Chinese embassy in Washington said Xis’s foreign agenda would be announced by Beijing.

On the US side, analysts say the mistrust stems in part from the sighting of China which announced a carbon neutrality commitment by 2060, continue to build new coal-fired power plants around the world, a major source of pollution.

Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Coal is the main destination for China’s energy investment abroad, said Cecilia Han Springer, senior researcher at Boston University’s Global China Initiative. Bidens’ pledge to phase out public finances for fossil fuels overseas puts pressure on some other countries, like Japan, to do the same, she said. Such a parallel engagement by China would be very surprising, welcome, but surprising to me.

China, meanwhile, will question whether Washington’s re-engagement with the Paris climate deal will be temporary or permanent, analysts said. Biden joined the deal on the first day of his tenure, overturning his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal.

I would expect the Chinese to want to see progress from the United States, said Deborah Seligsohn, assistant professor of political science at Villanova University. President Biden just proposed his infrastructure plan, she added, referring to the US $ 2 trillion package announced Wednesday that if passed by Congress it would include billions of dollars to reduce emissions in the United States. This is precisely what it means to deliver.

The story continues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wants the bill to be cleared from the House chamber by July 4, U.S. Independence Day, but it’s unclear what the legislation will look like after the Congress amendments.

The White House has said the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as part of the Paris agreement ahead of the April 22-23 summit. In his invitation, the president urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will also contribute to stronger climate ambition, he said.

Invitations were also extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

If Xi does attend, it will be the first time he and Biden meet, even virtually, as leaders of the world’s two largest economies and emitters. The two spent many hours together ten years ago, when they were both vice-presidents.

Despite the worsening of US-China relations, Washington and Beijing do not yet appear to have given up the possibility of collaborating in one form or another on climate issues, although they remain at odds on almost every other aspect of the issue. relationship.

In mid-March, senior diplomats from Washington and Beijing first met in Alaska and, after verbal battles in front of television cameras, finally agreed to form a joint task force on climate change.

Days later, Bidens’ senior climate official John Kerry joined a virtual climate change meeting co-hosted by China, although, according to the State Department, Kerry had no intention of to meet his Chinese counterpart during the event. As Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, Kerry helped negotiate the Paris Agreement.

Kelly Sims Gallagher, university dean and director of the climate policy lab at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said the two countries must maintain an open dialogue. They need to have a clear and complete understanding of each other so that mistrust does not build up, she said. I don’t think cooperation is necessary at this stage, but coordination and dialogue are essential.

According to David Waskow, director of the International Climate Initiative at the World Resources Institute, the relationship between the United States and China will need time to rebuild. One cannot imagine that things will automatically reset to the pre-Paris dynamic in terms of climate cooperation, he said.

It may take a little while to return to that kind of fully cooperative and perfectly aligned relationship between the two. I want to stress though that, from the perspective of the world as a whole, we need these two countries, the two biggest emitters, to find a way forward and find ways to align their actions.

More from South China Morning Post:

This article Can China and the United States overcome their mistrust of climate action? first appeared on Morning Message from South China

For the latest news from the Morning Message from South China download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.