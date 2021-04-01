Politics
Can China and the United States overcome their mistrust of climate action?
As the United States waits to see if the president Xi Jinping will attend a virtual White House climate summit later this month, analysts warn the two countries still have a deep and mutual mistrust to overcome over each other’s commitment to saving the environment.
President Joe Biden launched the invitation last week, a sign that his administration has not ruled out working with Beijing to try to resolve the looming global crisis. The White House did not respond to an inquiry into whether Xi had agreed, while the Chinese embassy in Washington said Xis’s foreign agenda would be announced by Beijing.
On the US side, analysts say the mistrust stems in part from the sighting of China which announced a carbon neutrality commitment by 2060, continue to build new coal-fired power plants around the world, a major source of pollution.
Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
Coal is the main destination for China’s energy investment abroad, said Cecilia Han Springer, senior researcher at Boston University’s Global China Initiative. Bidens’ pledge to phase out public finances for fossil fuels overseas puts pressure on some other countries, like Japan, to do the same, she said. Such a parallel engagement by China would be very surprising, welcome, but surprising to me.
China, meanwhile, will question whether Washington’s re-engagement with the Paris climate deal will be temporary or permanent, analysts said. Biden joined the deal on the first day of his tenure, overturning his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal.
I would expect the Chinese to want to see progress from the United States, said Deborah Seligsohn, assistant professor of political science at Villanova University. President Biden just proposed his infrastructure plan, she added, referring to the US $ 2 trillion package announced Wednesday that if passed by Congress it would include billions of dollars to reduce emissions in the United States. This is precisely what it means to deliver.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wants the bill to be cleared from the House chamber by July 4, U.S. Independence Day, but it’s unclear what the legislation will look like after the Congress amendments.
Joe Biden suggests plan to compete with Chinas Belt and Road when calling Boris Johnson
The White House has said the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as part of the Paris agreement ahead of the April 22-23 summit. In his invitation, the president urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will also contribute to stronger climate ambition, he said.
Invitations were also extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.
If Xi does attend, it will be the first time he and Biden meet, even virtually, as leaders of the world’s two largest economies and emitters. The two spent many hours together ten years ago, when they were both vice-presidents.
Despite the worsening of US-China relations, Washington and Beijing do not yet appear to have given up the possibility of collaborating in one form or another on climate issues, although they remain at odds on almost every other aspect of the issue. relationship.
In mid-March, senior diplomats from Washington and Beijing first met in Alaska and, after verbal battles in front of television cameras, finally agreed to form a joint task force on climate change.
Days later, Bidens’ senior climate official John Kerry joined a virtual climate change meeting co-hosted by China, although, according to the State Department, Kerry had no intention of to meet his Chinese counterpart during the event. As Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, Kerry helped negotiate the Paris Agreement.
Kelly Sims Gallagher, university dean and director of the climate policy lab at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said the two countries must maintain an open dialogue. They need to have a clear and complete understanding of each other so that mistrust does not build up, she said. I don’t think cooperation is necessary at this stage, but coordination and dialogue are essential.
According to David Waskow, director of the International Climate Initiative at the World Resources Institute, the relationship between the United States and China will need time to rebuild. One cannot imagine that things will automatically reset to the pre-Paris dynamic in terms of climate cooperation, he said.
It may take a little while to return to that kind of fully cooperative and perfectly aligned relationship between the two. I want to stress though that, from the perspective of the world as a whole, we need these two countries, the two biggest emitters, to find a way forward and find ways to align their actions.
More from South China Morning Post:
This article Can China and the United States overcome their mistrust of climate action? first appeared on Morning Message from South China
For the latest news from the Morning Message from South China download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]