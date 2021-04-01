Isn’t PM Modi’s campaign in Bengal on Election Day a violation of the Model Code of Conduct? Mamata asks









ANI |

Updated: 01 Apr 2021 18:30 IS

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns in West Bengal during the second round of the poll, saying it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

“Why Narendra Modi comes to Bengal every polling day? Why will he campaign on polling day? If we can’t campaign in electoral areas, why is he speaking to people with all the facilities? , including Doordarshan on election day? Isn’t that a violation of the model? code of conduct? ” Banerjee raised these questions while speaking to the mediapersons here.

Banerjee’s remark comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Jaynagar and Uluberia on Thursday.

Banerjee visited stalls in Nandigram constituency and alleged that the BJP bihar and UP jerk had been protected by central forces.

“The Minister of the Interior himself orders the CRPF, BSF and other jawans to only help the BJP and its henchmen. I apologize to my electoral commission for its silence. We have given so much letters but they unilaterally support the BJP candidates, ”the West Bengal chief minister said. said.

“I show you ‘V’ for the victory sign. Whatever you try (the Election Commission), the BJP will not win. In Nandigram, 90% of the votes will go to TMC. I’m sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your henchmen heckling women journalists at rallies. I cannot reveal what I discussed with the Observer and the Governor. It’s confidential. I did not see such a bad election, ”she said.

Earlier Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke by phone with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from a polling station in Nandigram. “They did not allow the local population to vote. Since morning I have been campaigning … Now I appeal to you, please see …”, she told the governor.

In phase II, a total of 30 constituencies of the Assembly of Districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will vote.

Of the 171 candidates running, 152 are men and the rest are women. This means that only 11% of applicants are women.

Among these candidates, two are arguably the most prominent figures, namely Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in December last year.

Nandigram is enjoying the most publicized contest with Banerjee and Adhikari clashing. Adhikari had promised earlier that he would quit politics if he did not beat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)







