It turned out that Jokowi decided to decide the Garuda Palace in the new capital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Balinese artist Nyoman Nuarta spoke about the design of the capital’s new palace in East Kalimantan. As the designer of the “Garuda Palace”, he said that the design of the presidential palace candidate’s garuda was given and became the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Nyoman explained that from the procedures obtained, all the results of the visualization of the concept of the design idea of ​​special buildings for the IKN (the state capital) were reported by the minister of the PUPR to the president. Joko Widodo on March 13, 2020. “It is then the president’s decision to choose which design concept is considered eligible,” Nyoman said in an official statement on Thursday (1/4/2021).

“Maybe it happened when my concept was declared the winner, then announced on March 29, 2021, then to the public via the media,” he added. Indeed, after March 29, 2021, Nyoman’s design began to be discussed by many, both the public, observers, and architectural experts who are members of the association. Indonesian Association of Fisheries Architects, Green Council Indonesia (GBCI), Association of Indonesian Urban Design Experts (IARKI), Association of Indonesian Landscape Architects (IALI) and Association of Planning Experts urban and regional (IAP). Publication of an official statement to discuss the reconstruction plan for the presidential palace. They criticized him after seeing the design on Instagram by PPN minister / Bappenas chief Suharso Monoarfa last March. One of his criticisms is that the Garuda bird-shaped state palace building is not considered to characterize the progress of the nation’s civilization, especially in the age of digitization with a progressive outlook. . In addition, it has also been criticized that this building did not characterize the era of low emission buildings and smart development since its conception. The Ministry of Public Works and Housing, as the organizer of the competition, acknowledged that the drawings in circulation were indeed official of the Ministry of the UPPR. “All of these ideas are still design ideas as an enrichment for the development of urban design,” the director general of human settlements of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Diana Kusumastuti told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (1/4) Can this conception change? “We will wait for the enrichment results later,” said Diana. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



