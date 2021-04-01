PM Modi makes good Hindutva pitch in Bengal, criticizing TMC for its dislike of ‘chotiwalas’ – The New Indian Express

By PTI

JOYNAGAR: Making a strong Hindutva speech during the battles in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked TMC leaders for calling those who wear saffron, tilak and choti “rakshas”, and said stated that he did not believe in “seasonal faith”.

He also said a wave of the BJP was blowing across West Bengal, where the party will win more than 200 of the state’s 294 assembly seats.

“Previously, Mamata Didi had problems with chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, due to the immersion of Durga’s idols. Now TMC is having trouble with people wearing saffron, sporting tilak and choti (tuft of hair), they call them ‘rakshas’ (demons), ”Modi said at a campaign rally in Joynagar.

He was referring to the recent public declaration by Banerjee of his “gotra” (clan), an unusual thing for the leader of Bengal to do, during the campaign for the siege of Nandigram. The revelation prompted Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who sports a choti, to ask: “Do you consider the Rohingyas and other infiltrators to be ‘Shandilya’ (the gotra of Banerjee) and give them the red carpet.”

Singh’s comment drew a sharp retort from TMC MP Mohua Moitra.

“Giriraj says Mamata is from the Rohingya clan. Proud of her. Much better than being from the Chotiwala rakshasa clan,” Moitra tweeted.

Singh often identifies as “Shandilya” on social media.

The prime minister also hit back at the TMC for calling his trip to Bangladesh unethical and a violation of the model code of conduct for elections and defended his visits to temples there.

The TMC wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Modi’s recent visit to Bangladesh violated the model code of conduct in place for West Bengal Assembly polls and that some of its programs were “intended to influence the way poll ”in some constituencies.

“I visited one of the 51 temples of Shaktipeeth Jeshoreshwari Kali in Bangladesh. TMC took umbrage.

Is it wrong to pay homage to Shri Harichand Thakur (founder of the Matua sect) in Orakandi? “I don’t believe in seasonal faith (shraddha). We are always proud of our faith and our tradition, ”he said.

The Matuas, a Dalit community, wield considerable influence in several districts of West Bengal and can tip the scales in favor of any party in any number of seats.

He has also mounted a scathing assault on the supremacy of the TMC for its accusations against “the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh”.

“You have taken an oath of the Constitution which does not allow you to speak against other states or people from other states,” he said, obviously referring to Banerjee’s claim that the BJP has brought in henchmen from the UP and Bihar to influence the conduct of the elections in Nandigram where she is opposed to her former confidant turned rival Suvendu Adhikari.

Taunting Banerjee for her decision to relinquish her seat in Bhawanipore and her Nandigram contest, Modi said she now realizes she made a mistake.

“The prevailing mood indicates that Nandigram is doing from the start what Bengal wants to do,” he said.

Nandigram is among 30 assembly seats in the state where the poll is underway on Thursday.

The prime minister said Banerjee’s call for 14 leaders of other parties to unite against the BJP stemmed from his concern over impending defeat.

“She is seeking support from people who she sees as foreigners and tourists and whom she would not have time to meet sooner,” Modi said.

“For Didi, Bengal is a playground, but for BJP, the state will be the land of development, education and industries,” he said.