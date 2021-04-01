How a new rail line in China will pose a safety challenge for India

China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, approved at the recent annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), describes the Sichuan-Tibet railway line near the Sino-Indian border as a key strategic priority.

The 1,629 km Sichuan-Tibet high-altitude railway line will link Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan provinces, to Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). The 14th Five-Year Plan reportedly highlighted this central section of the railways, from Yaan in Sichuan to Nyingchi in Tibet, as a key infrastructure project. In November 2020, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping said that the work of these railway lines was extremely difficult due to the complex geological and climatic conditions and the sensitive environment of the region. .

This railway line is divided into three sections. The Chengdu-Yaan section in Sichuan opened in December 2018, while construction of the Lhasa-Nyingchi section in Tibet began in 2015. The latter is expected to be completed by June this year. Work on the central section connecting Yaan and Xinduqiao in Sichuan and Bomi and Nyingchi in Tibet will start soon as the public tender to secure these projects has recently been completed.

Read also | China’s plans for Tibet and the infra border will pose a threat to India

The construction of the central sections is the most difficult part, and Chinese state media reports that the entire Chengdu to Lhasa railway line will be operational by 2030. When completed, the railway will be the second to connect. Tibet to the rest of the country, after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, which opened in 2006.

Xi stressed the importance of the railways, describing them as a major step in safeguarding national unity and an important step in promoting the economic and social development of the western regions. But in addition to integrating the region through economic and social development, China sees this project as an integral part of its national security architecture.

The project facilitates the transmission of security objectives at China’s border with India in two important ways.

First, the Chinas Western Theater Command (WTC) is charged with the responsibility of India’s strategic direction. The WTC hosts the 76th Group Army, the 77th Group Army, the Tibet Military District and the Xinjiang Military District. The 77th Group’s multiple infantry, motorized infantry, armor, artillery, air defense and special operations brigades are stationed in Chongqing and Sichuan. In the event of an escalation of the Sino-Indian border, such as the recent one in eastern Ladakh, the 76th and 77th armed groups are tasked with mobilizing additional support to the military districts of Tibet and Xinjiang. The group’s 77th Army will play a major role in mobilizing forces in the event of an escalation near the Arunachal Pradesh border due to its proximity to the region.

Under Xis civil-military merger, there is a collective effort to mobilize the PLA quickly and on a large scale, using public, party and private enterprises. This was observed in the current Sino-Indian confrontation when the additional deployment of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took place via the country’s rail network.

The Sichuan-Tibet railway passes dangerously close to the Indian border near Arunachal Pradesh. Thus, when completed in 2030, it will improve the mobility and connectivity of PLAs at the border with India, especially in the eastern sector.

Second, since the 19th Party Congress, which was held a month after the Doklam standoff in 2017, Xi has focused on establishing border defense villages as a buffer zone on the border with l ‘India. These 624 border defense villages along 21 border counties are to be built by 2021. They will form the first line of defense, serve as a guard post and limit the movement of pro-Dalai Lama forces across the border.

The Sichuan-Tibet railway line passes near the counties of Nyingchi, Cona, Yadong, Lhunze and Medog bordering India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Once completed, the railway line will allow better control, consolidation and logistical supply of these border villages. Chinese academics have already hailed this network as vital for delivering strategic materiel to the border. With the completion of this rail link in 2030, the PLA could use this infrastructure to change the status quo and focus on its second strategic direction to meet India’s growing challenge.

Suyash Desai is Research Analyst in the Chinese Studies Program at the Takshashila Institution

Opinions expressed are personal