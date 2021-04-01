According to Baroness Lawrence, a government-commissioned race report “ gives the green light to racists. ”





Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who has had to fight for 18 years for justice after her son Stephen was murdered by racists, said a government-commissioned report claiming the UK “hadn’t no more rigged system against minorities ”,“ gives racists ”. the green light “”.

His lawyer Imran Khan QC added that the report was “shocking” and “not worth the paper it is written on”.

Baroness Lawrence and Mr Khan were speaking last night at a public event hosted by the Stephen Lawrence Research Center at De Montfort Leicester University (DMU).

The event had been planned in advance to discuss Leicester’s plans to mark Stephen Lawrence National Day on April 22, but the conversation quickly turned to the report released Wednesday morning by the Commission on Racial Disparities and ethnic groups (CRED), which had been put in place. following the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

Baroness Lawrence and Mr Khan fought for 18 years to secure a conviction against two of Stephen’s murderers and a subsequent independent investigation by former High Court Judge Sir William Macpherson concluded that the police investigation into the murder had been “marred by a combination of professional incompetence, institutional racism and leadership failure”.

Baroness Lawrence, former chancellor of De Montfort University, told the virtual audience of around 150 last night: “When I first heard about the report, my first thought was that it [the fight against] racism dates back 20 years or more.

“I think if you talk to someone whose employer talks to them in a certain way, where do you go now?”

“If a person is up for promotion and they’ve been turned down, where does they go now?”

“You know, all these things that we’ve been working for and showing that structural racism exists – we’re talking about the pandemic when you look at how many of our people have died, all the nurses, the doctors, the frontline staff, from COVID. , and to have this report denying that these people suffered … they deny that people like my son were murdered out of racism and the fact that it took 18 years to get justice for him. The report denies all of these problems.

“Those people who paraded for Black Lives Matter?” It is to deny all of this. George Floyd stuff? It is all denied. So those who sit behind this report (saying) that racism does not exist or that it does not exist any longer need to speak to the young boys who are constantly being arrested and searched in the streets. They need to talk to these young people.

“They [the report authors] are not fundamentally in touch with reality. This is what it boils down to. When you are privileged, you do not have these experiences.

“My son was murdered because of racism and you cannot forget him. Once you start covering it up, it gives racists the green light. You imagine what will happen tomorrow. What will happen in our streets with our young people? You give the green light to racists. “

Mr Khan said: “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked. It’s incredible. One of the Lawrence Inquiry panel members coined the phrase “ a specter of reality ” because when we were talking about racism in the inquiry around the time Stephen was murdered, there was a reality of those who experienced racism and there was another reality of [police] agents and institutions.

“So what this panel member said is you have to go through this spectrum of reality. This is what reminds me of today.

“These reporters live in a completely different reality than those going about their business on the very day I watch the trial in the United States. [of the officer accused of murdering George Floyd], you have that.

“What reality do the authors occupy when they see statistics on stops and searches and statistics on the number of blacks in the prison system or the disproportionate number of people convicted, etc.?

“The data completely undermines that report and you wonder if this is the kind of thing we got immediately after the Lawrence investigation – indeed, during the Lawrence investigation – from police officers saying ‘there is no institutional racism ‘and then after that they said’ well there was, so now we have changed it ‘.

“And that, unfortunately, gives those who wish to cycle racism an opportunity now. They got the green card to say, “I’m not a racist. Racism does not exist ”.

“So I’m afraid, as Doreen rightly puts it, that puts the issue of anti-discrimination and racism back at 20 years old. We are back to square one. Disappointing is an understatement.

“It’s shocking and, in order not to put too blunt a point on it, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on. This is not the reality in Britain today. It really is not.

“And this report, I hope, won’t see the light of day and it will be put in a cabinet and people will forget about it and we have to tackle what (who) we know is there.”

“I have a client on a client who complains of racism left, right and center. Nobody told me about it. I wonder who they told about it and what is it for?

“Is this government trying to get a draw on racism issues because it doesn’t want to deal with it?”

“Because it is difficult to fight against racism. This requires changes and this government does not want to do it. Individuals and institutions do not want to do it. So, we are in a really tough race.

“I’m mad at this. I’m not supposed to show it in my professional career, but it’s offensive.

The Stephen Lawrence Research Center at De Montfort University was opened in 2018 with the goal of starting conversations that will shape and influence the way we think about race and social justice. Baroness Lawrence is the founding patron of the center.

You can watch the DMU Stephen Lawrence Research Center event here

You can read more about the Stephen Lawrence Research Center here.

Posted on Thursday, April 1, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos