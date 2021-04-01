Boris Johnsons, black senior adviser resigns amid Downing Street tensions: the Tribune India





London, April 1 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior black adviser, Samuel Kasumu, has resigned as special adviser on civil society and communities, it was learned on Thursday, a day after the publication of a controversial review of the race appointed by the government. Kasumu’s resignation will take effect on May 1, and Downing Street has dismissed as “completely inaccurate” reports that he is linked to the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) report, which found Britain was not a structurally racist nation, although overt racism remained a reality in the country. It has been claimed that Kasumu’s exit has been scheduled for some time due to tensions within Downing Street and is not directly related to the much criticized report. “Mr. Kasumu played an extremely valuable role during his time at No 10,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “As he said previously, he will step down from government in May – this has been his plan for several months and has not changed. Any suggestion that this decision was made this week or that it relates to the CRED report is completely inaccurate, ”the spokesperson said. Kasumu had already tendered his resignation in February, but continued to retract it. At the time, he said he wanted to continue his work against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with Britain’s black community, “with a view to leaving at the end of May.” However, according to “The Politico”, Kasumu confirmed his decision to leave Downing Street on Tuesday morning, just as the findings of the CRED report were released. It comes as race equality activists criticized the results and the opposition Labor Party accused the government of downplaying institutional racism. Labor Equality Secretary Marsha de Cordova called the report a “divisive source”, adding that it was “no wonder” the government “was losing the expertise of its team”. “Getting your most senior advisor on ethnic minorities to step down as you publish a so-called landmark race report in the UK shows how far the Tories are from the day-to-day experiences of blacks, Asians and ethnic minorities, ”she told me. Former Equality and Human Rights Commissioner Lord Simon Woolley, who knows Kasumu, said he was “disheartened” while at No.10 Downing Street. The House of Lords peer, who also criticized CRED’s findings, told the BBC there was a “crisis at No.10 when it comes to recognizing and addressing persistent racial inequalities” . The report also drew criticism from unions and charities – all of which accuse the commission of downplaying the role of broader factors in racial inequality. Commission member Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock said the report did not deny the existence of institutional racism, but said they had found no evidence of it in the areas they had examined. Among its other findings, the report concluded that Indian students tend to do well in education in Britain and have high average incomes as a result, a model that requires further research to be replicated in others. ethnicities by the Ministry of Education. . Among its recommendations, the independent commission calls for a greater focus on Commonwealth influences on Britain, including a new dictionary that tracks words of Indian origin. PTI







