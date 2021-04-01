Private Sector Covid-19 Vaccination Plan Won’t Affect Free Government Vaccines, Says Indonesia, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA – Indonesia’s private sector vaccination campaign, which is expected to launch later this month, will not deprive citizens of free vaccines as part of the government’s ongoing rollout. National Covid-19 Vaccination Program spokesperson Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi said private and government-sponsored vaccination campaigns will run in tandem to help Indonesia achieve collective immunity faster . She added that measures were in place to prevent any “leakage” of vaccines from the free government program to the private sector. Indonesian laws guarantee free vaccines for all citizens during a pandemic, although a new health ministry regulation allows private vaccines to be received. The private program called “Gotong Royong” will only use these vaccines outside of the free vaccination program. Vaccination of people under the private program cannot take place in public health facilities and the purchase of vaccines will only be through one government channel to avoid competition, said Dr Siti Nadia. The fourth most populous country in the world was among the first to launch a national immunization program, with President Joko Widodo, cabinet ministers and other prominent public figures receiving their first dose in a ceremony at the palace presidential election in Jakarta from mid-January. . Less than three months after the start of the program, more than 12 million people have received their injection and the number will rise to 77 million by the end of June. The country is currently administering half a million COVID-19 vaccines per day to citizens. Indonesia mainly relies on CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, for its vaccination program. In early March, the country received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca from the UK to supplement its stockpile. The government plans to use Chinese Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines for the gotong royong program. Other possible vaccines include Anhui (China), Sputnik (Russia), and Johnson & Johnson (United States). All imported vaccines used in Indonesia must be purchased by state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma. More than 17,000 private companies have signed up for the private immunization program, submitting the names of 8.7 million eligible employees and their families, a statement released by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) said. , which helps with the registration process. “Private companies have to work with private health facilities, clinics. The cost of administering vaccines to their respective employees should be borne by the companies,” Dr Siti Nadia told the Straits Times on Tuesday (March 30th). She said another private vaccination program, dubbed “Mandiri”, which means “independent”, could be available later to any individual outside group covered by existing programs. These will be people who are willing to pay for their own injections and choose their private clinic and time of vaccination. Indonesia has 122,000 active cases of Covid-19, a significant drop from around 177,000 at the peak in early February. The country is hardest hit by the pandemic in Southeast Asia, with 1.5 million infections and more than 40,000 deaths to date.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos