Shoaib Akhtar hails ‘favorite’ rival Tendulkar

New Delhi: A Pakistani politician has come up with a unique and innovative way to campaign for an election in Karachi.

The country’s former finance minister Miftah Ismail handed out candy with his face printed on the wrapper as a campaign strategy in Karachi West-II constituency for a by-election slated for April 29.

The leader, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League Party (Nawaz), is also the chairman of Ismail Industries Limited which manufactures confectionery items under the names of CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity. As such, it was easier for him to make the personalized candies.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Ismail, 57, said Imran Khan gave the Pakistani people a lollipop and did not work.

His unique campaign strategy has also gained a lot of popularity on social media.

How awesome! Miftah bhai takes advantage of available resources. # NA249 Sher Ka inshaAllah

pic.twitter.com/ugKI6aFKrF

– Ali Dar (@ alimdar82) March 29, 2021

Candyland owned by Miftah Lol as Miftah Candy! pic.twitter.com/lHSGkovf2E

– Are Zee! (@bhattispeaks) March 30, 2021

A Twitter user even suggested a theme song to her.

Wonder if he has Sammy Davs Jr singing “The Candy Man” while handing them out https://t.co/UimkA82mx9

– Salman Inqalabi (@SrasheedSalman) March 31, 2021

Ismail was Pakistan’s finance minister from April to May 2018. The by-election is being held to elect a constituency’s public representative to the National Assembly of Pakistan. Faisal Vawda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf previously held the seat but resigned in early March.

Kacchi ballochist district bans hunting of koonj birds

Local authorities in the Kacchi district of Balochistan have banned the hunting of demoiselle cranes, locally known as koonj.

Among the smallest species of cranes in the world, demoiselle cranes are native to Euro-Central Siberia and can travel long distances without stopping to feed and feed. Thousands of these birds migrate to Balochistan every year. However, many fall prey to the hunters there.

In a notification on Wednesday, Kacchi’s deputy commissioner said the hunting of these migratory birds amounted to genocide and warned of those violating the ban.

In 2019, the Balochistan Forestry and Wildlife Department recovered 29 koonj birds after receiving a report that they had been smuggled into another town in a vehicle, near the Makran coastal road.

Japanese Prize for Pakistani Documentary on Himalayan Glaciers

A Pakistani documentary on the melting of the Himalayan glaciers due to climate change won the Japanese film prize, the Green Image Award, on Sunday. Only 12 films were shortlisted out of 177 entries from around the world.

Entitled ‘Pakistans Himalayan Meltdown’, filmmaker and journalist Shehzad Hameed’s 2019 documentary shows how water will become a flashpoint between India and Pakistan after the Himalayan glaciers melt.

It explores the Siachen Glacier conflict between the two nations and also examines the Pakistanis’ attempt to mitigate climate change.

He also documented the water theft in Karachi and to capture it, the production team conducted an undercover operation.

Hameed also won the “ Best Documentary ” award for his film Bangladeshs Delta Disaster, at the 2021 Tagore International Film Festival held in West Bengal.

Shoaib Akhtar in rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as the “ Rawalpindi Express ”, took to Twitter to wish Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Akhtar recalled his on-field rivalry with Tendulkar and tweeted, “One of my favorite rivalries on the field. Get well soon buddy.

One of my favorite rivalries in the field. Get well soon buddy @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/mAleuepcwM

– Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) March 30, 2021

The photograph posted by the Pakistani cricketer is from the Australia-India-Pakistan tri-series in 1999-2000.

Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and has since been in quarantine.

Akhtar has managed to award the master blaster eight times during his international cricket career five times in ODI and three times in test cricket.

