Pakistan vs Cyprus: “The Cypriot question is on the agenda – Long live Turkey!”





Pakistani Chief of Staff General Nadeem Raza has once again targeted Cyprus and linked it to the Kashmir issue. “When I come to Turkey, the Cyprus issue is on the agenda, while when you come, Kashmir is on the agenda,” he said. “Long live the Pakistan-Turkey friendship,” Raza added. The visit of the Pakistani military leader began with the recitation of the Koran. “Pakistan and Turkey are brother countries, Pakistan’s suffering is yours and our joy is yours,” he said. Recently, the Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, General Muhajid Anuran Khan, expressed his support for Turkey on the Cyprus issue. “Pakistan and Turkey are two countries, one nation,” he said. “We not only share a common culture and faith, but we also have similar interests and challenges,” he added. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, visited the APS Martyrs Park in Keiren, Ankara. Together with @keciorenbeltr Mayor @ turgutaltinok06, he placed a wreath at the Martyrs Monument. pic.twitter.com/vCW9M4CMcv Pakistani Embassy in Turkey (@PakinTurkey) March 30, 2021 It is recalled that India and Cyprus have decided to cooperate in various fields, including defense, political, economic, consular and cultural relations, as reported Greek city hours. Indian security services are increasingly concerned about the use of Pakistan-based terrorist groups by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in his aggressive plans against India aimed at increasing its popularity among South Asian Muslims. It is also known that the Pakistani army participated in the invasion of Cyprus in 1974. Karamat Ahmed Karamat, a former surgeon general of the Pakistani army, was part of a medical team sent to Turkey during the operation to come to the aid of Turkish soldiers wounded in battles with the Cypriot National Guard and the Greek army in 1974. The Pakistani navy is also involved in the Turkish operation “Mediterranean Shield”, which since 2006 has had the obvious objective of consolidating the “blue homeland” of Ankara. However, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have their own energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the creation of an axis that will completely change all Turkish plans and illegal aspirations in the region. Translated from National Post. Publicity.







