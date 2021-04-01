Critical Factor of Information Transparency in COVID-19 Management: Jokowi





With open, transparent and accountable information and cooperation between all parties, we can create a favorable situation. The government can adopt an appropriate policy quickly, while the public can understand it and deal with the pandemic with precision. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Transparency of information is an important factor in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “With open, transparent and accountable information, as well as cooperation between all parties, we can create the right situation. The government can adopt an appropriate policy quickly, while the public can understand it and deal with the pandemic with accurate information, “Jokowi remarked here during the commemoration of National Day broadcasting shared through the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Thursday. National Broadcasting Day is celebrated on April 1, the day that Indonesia’s first radio show, Solosche Radio Vereeniging (SRV), premiered in Surakarta, Central Java, in 1933. The government declared April 1 to be National Broadcasting Day under Presidential Decree No. 9 of 2019. Jokowi recalled the Indonesian broadcasting industry’s request to provide transparent and timely information to the public. “Currently, we are in the age of overwhelming information. Anyone can get information quickly. Anyone can easily produce information. Anyone can immediately disseminate information. Therefore, abundant and transparent information are a necessity, ”Jokowi remarked during the initial observation of National Broadcasting Day. The need for quick and transparent information was apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic when the public attempted to gain information on ways to prevent transmission of the virus and the government’s decision to deal with the pandemic, a- he points out. Jokowi applauded the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI), broadcasting institutions and all stakeholders who have provided accurate information since the start of the pandemic, including educating the public on health protocols and broadcasting government policy on economic recovery. However, the Head of State believes that it would be a challenge for the industry to provide balanced information, with the development of digital information which has opened up wider access to information for the public. “We have to work together, so that people can get accurate, qualified and educational information to improve information literacy and have developed new creative and interesting channels for the public to get sound and accurate information”, Jokowi said. Related News: Government Distributes Rs 6.2 Trillion Aid To Microenterprises In Q1 2021



