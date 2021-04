PM Modi refers to the ‘chotiwala’ line, Mahua Moitra says ‘proud to be didi ke log’

Mamata Banerjee’s “gotra” has led to a full-fledged political war in West Bengal as the state enters the second phase of elections, with Nandigram’s crucial seat choosing between Banerjee and his former aide Suvendu Adhikari. Before Nandigram’s election, Mamata said her real gotra was ‘Shandilya’, although she always mentioned ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ as ​​her gotra, whenever asked this question. in temples. Reacting to the disclosure of his gotra ahead of the elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who writes part of his name in Shandilya, said the Rohingyas were also likely from Shandilya gotra. Full coverage of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra reacted to Giriraj Singh’s comment and said that it was better to belong to the Rohingya clan than to be part of the “Chotiwala Rakshasa clan”, which referred to the Brahmins. This commentary on the Brahmins drew criticism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he addressed an election campaign rally in West Bengal, raised the controversy and now said ‘didi ke log ‘ have problems with those who have ‘choti“. I urge the Honorable PM to take my name the next time he refers to me in his speech. There are chotiwalas and then there are chotiwala rakshasas which refer to the gotra of the Rohingya as if it were a term of abuse. Modiji should ask his minister to refrain from such filth. pic.twitter.com/InRALvjScv – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 1, 2021 “Mamata didi has a problem with Jai Shri Ram, all Bengal knows it … But now she has problems with” tilak “,” saffron clothes “. didi ke journal call now ‘chotiwalas“Rakshasas. Didi, if you want to abuse me for votes, you are free to do so. But I will not authorize the identity of Ramkrishna, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (choti) to be abused, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “There is chotiwalas and then there is chotiwala rakshasas which refers to the gotra of the Rohingya as if it were a term of abuse. Modiji should ask his minister to refrain from such filth, ”Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter in response, adding that she was proud to be ‘didi ke journal“. “So amused that the @BJP right wingers who regularly use the term Topiwala in derogatory terms are offended by my use of Chotiwala. The goose sauce is the sauce for the gaze, folks!” the deputy also wrote. Mamata announcing her gotra before Nandigram’s election has been criticized because AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused her of engaging in the same BJP policies. “What should happen to people like me who are neither Shandilya nor Janeudhari, nor the bhakts of certain gods, do not recite Chalisa or any path? Each party feels that they have to show their Hindu credentials to win. principles, insulting and unlikely to succeed, “Owaisi reacted earlier. Giriraj Singh said on Thursday that the people of Mamata Banerjee hate choti, religion, Jai Shri Ram. “I am proud and ‘choti‘is my’sanskar‘and’Sanskriti ‘. She (Mamata) should say why on one side she was reading ‘stay“And on others he said gotra,” Singh said.







