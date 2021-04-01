Hydroxychloroquine, touted by Donald Trump, continues to be Covid therapy despite failed trials





Hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that former President Donald Trump has touted as a game changer in the fight against Covid-19, is still prescribed by doctors in the United States, although it has been shown to be ineffective against the viruses in clinical trials.

There is growing concern that patients are at risk of harm because doctors continue to prescribe hydroxychloroquine rather than other potentially life-saving Covid treatments. In June, the Food and Drug Administration revoked authorization for emergency use of hydroxychloroquine in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects. The potential benefits of the drug no longer outweigh the known and potential risks to the authorized use, the agency said in a statement.

I would say if it’s not malpractice then it’s definitely closed, said William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and pioneer in HIV research who now chairs Access Health International, a health equity think tank. It is regrettable. Patients who receive [hydroxychloroquine] do not receive any benefit. It is not particularly toxic, although it is toxic in some cases to people with heart problems – so it could harm those people.

Patients across the country are still researching the drug and some doctors are prescribing it off-label, that is, for unapproved purposes. Some doctors are convinced that hydroxychloroquine, in combination with other drugs, could help prevent mild symptoms of Covid from worsening. From their perspective, it has been on the market for decades and has been used off-label in various ways by respected members of their field.

Although off-label prescription is common and legal, a post-clinical trial has shown that treating Covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit – at any stage of the disease. The FDA declined to comment.

Prescription always

George Smith, a family doctor who runs a solo practice in Covington, Georgia, said he has prescribed hydroxychloroquine to around 160 Covid-19 patients since the virus hit his community in March 2020. Many came to see him because their own doctors would not treat them with drugs.

He resigned his post as a doctor at a nursing home after the medical director refused to allow him to treat patients with hydroxychloroquine.

There have been so many people who have died from Covid needlessly due to government obstruction – it’s a crime, it’s such a shame, Smith said in a phone interview. I see it this way: I took the Hippocratic Oath at the end of my medical school to treat my patients in the best way that I know – and I did. If they come and take my license, then they come and take my license. But I’m not going to let someone die because of stupid government regulations.

The FDA cleared the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine in March 2020. A week later, Trump approved the drug as a potential treatment for Covid-19 and the government has stored millions of doses. After Trump promoted the drug in March, monthly prescriptions jumped 93% to 890,000.

Although demand for the drug has declined since then, it is still significantly higher than at the start of the pandemic – as of February 2021, 560,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine had been written, 22% more than a year earlier. . It is difficult to predict how many of them were off-label, although researchers estimate that off-label versions account for between 12% and 38% of all prescriptions in the United States, according to a recent report from the Congressional Research Service.

The rush to 2020 has led to drug shortages for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, for which hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be an effective treatment. As a result, 18 states issued emergency restrictions that banned the prescribing and distribution of the drug for Covid-19 use. Other states haven’t gone that far, but most have issued guidelines discouraging inappropriate prescribing.

As of March 2021, restrictions remained in place in just six of the 18 states. Mike Donnelly, spokesperson for the Lupus Foundation of America, says the nonprofit group has not heard from patients who have difficulty accessing hydroxychloroquine since last year. In March, a World Health Organization panel warned that hydroxychloroquine should not be used to prevent infection with Covid-19.

Patient requests

A conservative nonprofit group says patients still want the drug. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is compiling a list of physicians willing to prescribe hydroxychloroquine. Jane Orient, the group’s chief executive, says many patients use telehealth to find a doctor and can fill their prescriptions at an out-of-state pharmacy if they don’t have a prescription. local pharmacist who wishes.

In our newsletter each month, we ask our members to list themselves if they are willing to accept new patients for this purpose. Many doctors don’t want to be public about this because there are concerns about complaints to the medical board, which are a very stressful and time-consuming hassle at best, Orient said.

The AAPS, also known to oppose federal vaccine mandates, filed a lawsuit against the government in June 2020, citing irrational FDA interference in timely access to hydroxychloroquine . The group wants an injunction against the FDA’s decision in March 2020, which bans the use of the given hydroxychloroquine except for patients already in hospital.

They also created a 26-page Covid at-home treatment guide for patients, which advises taking a combination of antiviral drugs as soon as symptoms appear.

Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas A&M Universitys College of Medicine and member of the AAPS, considers himself strongly convinced in the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with other drugs to treat patients with Covid. The biggest mistake in people’s reports and even in scientific surveys is trying to declare whether or not hydroxychloroquine works – it’s a mad rush because we use drugs in combination, he said. .

He said he prescribed a multi-drug regimen that included hydroxychloroquine to around 100 high-risk Covid patients and advised hundreds of additional doctors who then treated thousands of additional patients, he said. .

A few other drugs that have shown greater efficacy against Covid-19 have since gained clearance, including remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc. and the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that Trump touted after being diagnosed with the disease. . Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck & Co. have teamed up to develop an oral antiviral therapy, molnupiravir, and are encouraged by the results so far.

Myron Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill, says this illustrates a broader medical issue that is not unique to Covid -19 – it is difficult to distance people from their own anecdotal evidence.

The hydroxychloroquine just filled a void, Cohen said. In the long run, healthcare providers will have access to proven drugs.

