10 brilliant jokes from Boris Johnson because if you weren’t laughing you would probably cry

BORIS JOHNSON is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and, for the moment at least, there is not much anyone can do about it.

From his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic to the ongoing issues around Brexit and the so-called Irish border, it’s fair to sayBoJohas had a nightmare since arriving at No.10 Downing Street.

Everything is a bit messy and it’s unlikely to be rectified anytime soon, so rather than wallowing in the misery and madness of the Johnson era, the Irish Post made up some jokes inspired by the man himself.

With the lockdown on the lockdown and the number of Johnson-related scandals only increasing day by day, here are 10 jokes to help ease the pain of it all.

1. Boris Down The Pub

Boris Johnson has pledged to go straight to the pub when it reopens and buy a drink for everyone.

He likes to be generous, although it will feel a little weird to share the same pint.

2. Lock promises

Why does no one believe Boris Johnson’s promises to end the lockdown?

Because it always ends with levels.

3. Dinner with Boris

Boris Johnson leaves the cabinet for dinner.

The waiter arrives and asks him what he is going to eat tonight.

I’ll have the steak, ”Boris said.

The waiter then asks: “What about the vegetables?”

Boris replies: Oh, they will have the same as me.

4. Hatred of the EU

Why does Boris Johnson hate the European Union?

Because it included you and me but not him.

5. Boris at the bank



Boris Johnson walks into a bank

He has to cash a check. As he approaches the cashier, he says, “Hello, could you please cash this check for me?”

The cashier said it would be my pleasure. Could you please show me your ID?

Johnson responds: : Honestly, I didn’t bring my ID card with me because I didn’t think it was necessary. I am Boris Johnson, Prime Minister.

The cashiersaid:Yes, I know who you are, but with all the regulations and supervision of banks due to imposters and forgers and the requirements of legislation etc., I have to insist on seeing ID.

Johnson says:Ask anyone here at the bank who I am and they’ll tell you. Everyone knows who I am.

theThe cashieranswer:I am sorry,Mr.Johnson, but these are the bank’s rules and I have to follow them.

Johnsonotsaands:Come pleadse, I urge you, please cash this check.

Thevsashthat is to sayrrelenotts.

Very good sir,here is an example of what we can do,hesaands.

One day, Tiger Woods entered the bank without ID. To prove he was Tiger Woods, he took out his putter and took a nice shot across the Thames in a teacup held by the bank chairman without spilling a drop. With that hit, we knew he was Tiger Woods and cashed his check.

Another time, Gordon Ramsay arrived without ID. To prove who he was, he made a delicious chicken parm here on my table, called the branch manager a fucking ass, and referred everyone to the nearby fish and chip restaurant. With that, we knew who he was and cashed his check.Sosir, what can you do to prove it’s you and only you?

Johnson stands there pondering and pondering and finally says, “Honestly, my mind is totally blank. There is nothing that comes to mind. I can’t think of a single thing. I absolutely don’t know. not what to do. “

The cashier replies: That will do very well, sir, will it be big or small?

6. Parachutes



Boris Johnson, a Scotsman, a Welshman and an Irishman are all on a plane when the engines fail.

There is only oneparachuteon board.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the Scotsman sacrifices himself, crying For Scotland! as he jumps out of the plane. The Welshman follows suit, crying for Wales! as he jumps.

Then it’s the Irishman’s turn. He cries out for Ireland! And push Johnson off the plane.

7. Thatcher vs. Johnson

What’s the difference between Maggie Thatcher and Boris Johnson?

A hungry miner and a hungry miner

8. Heathrow



British politician Boris Johnson has vowed to lie down in front of bulldozers to clear the way for Heathrow’s 3rd runway.

This shouldn’t be a problem for him because he has already had a lot of practice lying in front of a bus!

9. Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher appears to Boris Johnson in a dream …

“Privatizethe NHS and paint the Houses of Parliament green! She said to Johnson

Johnson looks confused; “Why green?”

Thatcher smirked, “I knew you wouldn’t mind the first part”

10. Big Ben

What is the similarity between Boris Johnson and the Big Ben fighter?

They are both huge.