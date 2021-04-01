Connect with us

Politics

10 brilliant jokes from Boris Johnson because if you weren’t laughing you would probably cry

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


BORIS JOHNSON is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and, for the moment at least, there is not much anyone can do about it.

From his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic to the ongoing issues around Brexit and the so-called Irish border, it’s fair to sayBoJohas had a nightmare since arriving at No.10 Downing Street.

Everything is a bit messy and it’s unlikely to be rectified anytime soon, so rather than wallowing in the misery and madness of the Johnson era, the Irish Post made up some jokes inspired by the man himself.

With the lockdown on the lockdown and the number of Johnson-related scandals only increasing day by day, here are 10 jokes to help ease the pain of it all.

1. Boris Down The Pub

Boris Johnson has pledged to go straight to the pub when it reopens and buy a drink for everyone.

He likes to be generous, although it will feel a little weird to share the same pint.

2. Lock promises

Why does no one believe Boris Johnson’s promises to end the lockdown?

Because it always ends with levels.

3. Dinner with Boris

Boris Johnson leaves the cabinet for dinner.

The waiter arrives and asks him what he is going to eat tonight.

I’ll have the steak, ”Boris said.

The waiter then asks: “What about the vegetables?”

Boris replies: Oh, they will have the same as me.

4. Hatred of the EU

Why does Boris Johnson hate the European Union?

Because it included you and me but not him.

Getty

5. Boris at the bank

Boris Johnson walks into a bank

He has to cash a check. As he approaches the cashier, he says, “Hello, could you please cash this check for me?”

The cashier said it would be my pleasure. Could you please show me your ID?

Johnson responds: : Honestly, I didn’t bring my ID card with me because I didn’t think it was necessary. I am Boris Johnson, Prime Minister.

The cashiersaid:Yes, I know who you are, but with all the regulations and supervision of banks due to imposters and forgers and the requirements of legislation etc., I have to insist on seeing ID.

Johnson says:Ask anyone here at the bank who I am and they’ll tell you. Everyone knows who I am.

theThe cashieranswer:I am sorry,Mr.Johnson, but these are the bank’s rules and I have to follow them.

Johnsonotsaands:Come pleadse, I urge you, please cash this check.

Thevsashthat is to sayrrelenotts.

Very good sir,here is an example of what we can do,hesaands.

One day, Tiger Woods entered the bank without ID. To prove he was Tiger Woods, he took out his putter and took a nice shot across the Thames in a teacup held by the bank chairman without spilling a drop. With that hit, we knew he was Tiger Woods and cashed his check.

Another time, Gordon Ramsay arrived without ID. To prove who he was, he made a delicious chicken parm here on my table, called the branch manager a fucking ass, and referred everyone to the nearby fish and chip restaurant. With that, we knew who he was and cashed his check.Sosir, what can you do to prove it’s you and only you?

Johnson stands there pondering and pondering and finally says, “Honestly, my mind is totally blank. There is nothing that comes to mind. I can’t think of a single thing. I absolutely don’t know. not what to do. “

The cashier replies: That will do very well, sir, will it be big or small?

6. Parachutes

Boris Johnson, a Scotsman, a Welshman and an Irishman are all on a plane when the engines fail.

There is only oneparachuteon board.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the Scotsman sacrifices himself, crying For Scotland! as he jumps out of the plane. The Welshman follows suit, crying for Wales! as he jumps.

Then it’s the Irishman’s turn. He cries out for Ireland! And push Johnson off the plane.

7. Thatcher vs. Johnson

What’s the difference between Maggie Thatcher and Boris Johnson?

A hungry miner and a hungry miner

Boris Johnson (Image: Getty)

8. Heathrow

British politician Boris Johnson has vowed to lie down in front of bulldozers to clear the way for Heathrow’s 3rd runway.

This shouldn’t be a problem for him because he has already had a lot of practice lying in front of a bus!

9. Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher appears to Boris Johnson in a dream …

Privatizethe NHS and paint the Houses of Parliament green! She said to Johnson

Johnson looks confused; “Why green?”

Thatcher smirked, “I knew you wouldn’t mind the first part”

10. Big Ben

What is the similarity between Boris Johnson and the Big Ben fighter?

They are both huge.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: