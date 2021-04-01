Japan finds it harder to remain silent over China’s mistreatment of Uyghurs

TOKYO Last summer, Halmat Rozi, a Uyghur Muslim living in Japan, received a video call from his brother in the Xinjiang region of western China. His brother said he wanted Mr. Rozi to meet someone: a Chinese security guard.

Top Chinese leader Xi Jinping had been invited to Japan and the officer had a few questions. Were Mr. Rozi and his fellow Uyghur activists planning protests? Who were the group leaders? What work were they doing? If Mr. Rozi cooperated, his family in China would be well taken care of, the officer assured him during a second video call.

The officers’ intention was clear to discourage Mr. Rozi from doing anything that could damage China’s reputation in Japan. The warning had the opposite effect. Mr Rozi had invited the Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, to surreptitiously record the second call, which was then broadcast to millions of viewers.

The images provided a rare look at Beijing’s efforts to cultivate and intimidate Chinese ethnic minorities abroad, and they contributed to a growing awareness in Japan of China’s repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.