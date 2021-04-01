



DONALD TRUMP has announced that its new social media platform will establish its international headquarters in Dublin.

The new offices will be based at the prestigious Grand Canal Dock in Dublins and the new social media company is expected to follow in the footsteps of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook by relocating to the Emerald Isle.

The former President of the United States announced the plans at a hastily organized press conference.

“I am very excited,” Trump said. “I am by far one of the most successful presidents. We have broken records. The Irish need to know they are getting one of the smartest presidents.”

Ireland has proven to be a popular destination for tech companies looking to locate on the continent. This is because of its scenery and friendly people and nothing to do with anything involving taxes.

The Trump Organization has reportedly signed an agreement to lease 170,000 square feet of office space under development in the dock area.

It overrides the decision to base its business in Irelandis in part on the basis that it already has stakes in the country with Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland inDoonbeg.

However, he also believed that Trump was keen to prove himself more popular among the Irish people than his successor, President Joe Biden.

“I heard hundreds of Irish people tell me they preferred me to prefer to Sleepy Joe,” he told reporters at the press conference in front of the Hilton florists in Mar -a-Lago.

“My friend, who happens to be a very famous Irish person, also told me that I am very appreciated here. I actually have an Irish heritage.” Trump is of Scottish descent.

“The Irish love me!” – Donald Trump

Trump plans to split his time between Ireland and his new home in Mar-a-Lago, but will base much of his social media production on the Emerald Isle.

“America is not a good place for social media,” he said.

They are killing businesses. Kill them. “

The new social media platform, which is slated to launch as Trumper, is expected to go live in two to three months.

Trump is in the middle of a major recruiting drive for Trumper and is eager to hire spin-doctors and public relations experts.

Leo Varadkar is believed to be a name currently in a role with Trumper.

