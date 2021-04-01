Iriana Jokowi becomes the most influential woman according to Iconomics Inspiring Women 2021





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Iconomics as a communication and research entity has chosen Iriana Joko Widodo as the most influential woman of the 2021 Iconomics Inspiring Women award. According to the Founder and CEO of Economics, Iconomics Inspiring Women is an appreciation of Economics to the best female leaders / founders / directors of Indonesia 2020 who actively contribute to the institution where they are active and become a source of inspiration for many. people. “This award should be able to inspire women leaders / founders / directors in Indonesia to be able to formulate business strategies and political strategies according to the characteristics and strengths as a woman facing the problems during the crisis. of the Covid-19 pandemic and / post-pandemic period in the future, ”Bram in an official statement to Bisnis, Thursday (1/4/2021). To choose the Inspiring Women 2021 figurines, Iconomics conducted a selection process. To determine the woman elected leader / founder / director, the Iconomics research team conducted research and relied on media monitoring data for the period January-February 2021. The general criteria for selecting a female leader / founder / director in Indonesia are women of Indonesian nationality; have worked in the same sector / similar industry for at least 3 years; not involved in any court case or violation of the law. Meanwhile, the female figures chosen in this award are women who have the following criteria and advantages, first, to inspire others through the work, ideas, work and achievements that are recognized nationally . Second, to be able to show passion and commitment, as well as differentiating values. Third, successfully demonstrate years of leadership and success in their field. Fourth, he is known to have a distinguished personality and a track record in community development. Fifth, a figure which is widely known and considered capable of contributing to the advancement of the internal business processes of the institution so that it has a positive impact on the progress / profitability of the company. Sixth, he is known to have innovations or encourage change which can disrupt the business carried out as usual. Seventh, personalities who have new ideas or new thoughts that have a positive impact on their field of activity, both in industry and in the surrounding community. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi quality content

