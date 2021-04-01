Meghan Markle compared to Donald Trump as Duchess of Sussex watches US presidency – VIDEO | Royal | News





Tom Bower and Ranvir Singh discussed Meghan Markle’s ambition to become President of the United States on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Mr Bower has said the Duchess of Sussex will have to overcome her sensitivity in the same way former US President Donald Trump did during his presidency.

Ms Singh said: “You say she is sensitive but Donald Trump was the most sensitive.

“You say that sensitivity to criticism is a problem when in fact we once had a president who was extremely sensitive and fragile in the face of any kind of criticism.

“So this is not necessarily an obstacle to the presidency.”

Mr Bower replied: “It is true, but he has overcome it and she will have to overcome it too.

“She’ll have to put together a team, she’ll have to put in place policies on China, trade, immigration, economy and everything in between.

“But she’s able to do it, she’s got the money she’s got, she’s in the right place to do it in California.”

In July 2020, Beverley Turner told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine that she had “good authority” that the Duchess of Sussex intended to run for the top post in American politics.

Ms Turner said she was unaware of the timeline or election Meghan Markle might be targeting for her presidential run.

Ms Turner replied: “I have enough good authority to say that she would like to run for President.

“There can be worse presidents, I wish I could see a mixed race woman in the White House, I would.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as active members of the Royal Family at the end of March 2020.

The couple have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify since leaving the royal family.

