Taiwan fears for safety as Xi jinping considers re-election





Taiwan can expect more pressure from Beijing next year as Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepares for a historic third term, the island’s intelligence agency predicted. “Beijing’s long-term strategic ambitions for Taiwan are clear to all,” said Taipei National Security Bureau director Chen Ming-tong, calling for “unity” among citizens who want to preserve their ” free and democratic way of life ”. “ In a parliamentary report sent to lawmakers on Thursday, the office said it feared “increased pressure on Taiwan’s national security” ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2022. “Because Xi removed term limits [Chinese] constitution, I’m afraid it will still be there after the 20th National Congress, ”Chen told reporters in Taipei. The National Congress is held every five years and has featured personnel changes at the top of the Chinese leadership. However, analysts say Xi hopes to achieve Mao Zedong-level cult status within the party by securing re-election next year. Xi’s ambition will be manifested in Beijing’s firm stance on sovereignty, adding to the pressure on Taipei, according to the intelligence agency’s report. The Communist Party’s centenary, which takes place in July, will also increase tensions, predicts the National Security Bureau. The Chinese government claims Taiwan as part of its territory; in the hundredth year since the founding of the party, he will be determined to show that there is “no room for compromise” on the island. Documents intended for personnel in the Beijing government’s Taiwanese affairs office all listed “opposing independence and promoting integration and unification” as “essential tasks” for 2021, according to the report. Announcing a 100-day countdown to the summer celebrations, a Chinese official revealed last week that the Communist Party now has 91.91 million card-carrying members. Wang Xiaohui, head of the advertising department, called it “the largest ruling Marxist party in the world”. Chen, who was appointed intelligence chief during President Tsai Ing-wen’s cabinet reshuffle in February, said China’s assertion in its surrounding waters – including frequent flights of warplanes and adoption of its Coast Guard Act – had increased the potential for conflict in the Taiwan Strait. , East China Sea and South China Sea. The People’s Liberation Army plane had made more than 170 sorties into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, he told members of the defense committee. Chinese Coast Guard vessels also harassed Japanese fishing vessels in the territorial waters of the Diaoyutai Islands on seven occasions in March, he added, referring to the Senkaku controlled by Japan. Taipei’s intelligence chief responded to several questions about comments from Admirals Philip Davidson and John Aquilino – the current head of the US Indo-Pacific command and his long-awaited successor. This month, the two U.S. Navy officials warned of the imminent threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. “Beijing’s resolve to unify Taiwan has never weakened since 1949,” Chen told lawmakers, referring to the Chinese civil war and the withdrawal of the Kuomintang-led Republic of China from Taiwan. Chen added, “Don’t underestimate Beijing’s ambitions. [An attack] can happen at any time. We need to know our enemy and let China know about the huge costs involved in order to deter [military] action.”

