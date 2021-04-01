Laura Kuenssberg reveals Boris Johnson’s adviser Kasumu resigned after “unbearable” tensions | Politics | News





Mr Kasumu was Downing Street’s special adviser for civil society and communities, but told colleagues yesterday he was stepping down. This came as the government released its report on racial and ethnic disparities.

Following her resignation, Gillian Keegan, the Minister of Universities, faced backlash after claiming she did not know who he was. Ms. Keegan told Times Radio: “I don’t even know who he is!” It comes after BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg revealed that Mr Kasumu told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he was considering leaving his post in February amid ‘unbearable’ tensions within No 10 . In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Kasumu warned the Conservative Party against pursuing a “divisive policy”.

He wrote: “I fear for what might become of the party in the future by choosing to pursue a divisive policy. “As someone who has spent their entire adult life in the service of others, this tension has at times been unbearable.” Mr. Kasumu retracted his resignation after talks with vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi. Today, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Kasumu had “been planning for several months” to step down from government in May. READ MORE: ‘Obsessed’ replicator compares piles of garbage with Leave voters

Mr Johnson said the report was “original and thought-provoking” but he disagreed with “absolutely everything” it contained. The Prime Minister said: “I am not saying that the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but there is original and stimulating work that I think people should read and consider. “Our society is facing very serious problems related to racism which we must resolve. “We have to do more to solve this problem, we have to understand the seriousness of the problem and we will look at all the ideas that they have put forward.”

However, the report was widely criticized, with former Equality and Human Rights Commissioner Lord Simon Woolley saying there was a “crisis at No 10”. Labor shadow secretary Marsha de Cordova also called the report “a source of division.” She said: ‘The resignation of your most senior advisor on ethnic minorities as you publish a so-called landmark race report in the UK shows how far the Tories are from the day-to-day experiences of black people. , Asians and ethnic minorities. . “ Mr Kasumu played a key role in the vaccination campaign this week alongside Lenny Henry. The campaign urged black Britons to get vaccinated. Mr. Kasumu will continue to work on adopting the vaccine until the end of May.







