Donald Trump undermines GOP control over the Senate





Last January, Donald Trump helped Democrats regain control of the Senate in two crucial rounds of voting in Georgia, raising questions about state election procedures that caused the GOP’s normal turnout to drop.

Less than three months later, there are signs that the determination of the former presidents to maintain an active role in GOP politics could complicate his party’s attempt to regain the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Already, five Republican senators have decided to retire, all of whom would have been favored for re-election and some who could have faced the main challenges of Trump supporters. With most of the outgoing Democrats seemingly safe in betting on re-election, the GOP cannot afford to lose those seats if it is to regain the majority it lost in January.

A lingering maxim in American politics is that the party that wins the White House loses seats in Congress in the next midterm elections. But recent history shows that this is much truer for the House, which occupies the 435 seats every two years, than for the Senate, where only a third of the 100 are contested.

In fact, in the last six elections, which took place two years after the election of a new president, the ruling party has won Senate seats twice and lost only one twice. But he lost House seats in five of the six, mostly in double digits.

Since senators serve a six-year term, the group facing voters in any midterm election consists of those elected in a presidential election six years earlier. Those of 2022 were elected in 2016, a surprisingly good Republican year, and 2010, a great year.

As a result, 20 of the 34 Senate seats in the 2022 poll are now held by Republicans and 14 by Democrats. Right now, analysts see just three Democrats facing potentially serious challenges: Sense. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, one of the unexpected winners in January.

Of the three, Warnock probably faces the most difficult re-election as Georgia remains tightly divided politically. A recent New Hampshire poll showed Hassan lagging behind Gov. Chris Sununu, but it’s unclear whether the popular GOP governor will run.

Still, next year’s biggest prizes could be the GOP open seats. While the 14 outgoing Democrats look likely to run again, five of the 20 Republicans have already announced they won’t miss Senators Richard Shelby of Alabama, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman from Ohio and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania. Three other Senses. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Thune of South Dakota and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin could join them.

Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, and South Dakota have been fairly strong Republicans in recent years. But Democrats would certainly have a fair chance of winning non-titular Senate races in North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, although they could face damaging primary battles as well.

Their prospects could increase if the GOP dismisses establishment Republicans who have traditionally done well and appoint outspoken Trump supporters with potentially less appeal to more moderate general constituencies.

Toomey and Burr are the only retired GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in the January impeachment trial. But several others angered former presidents supporters. Blunt faced the prospect of a main challenge from Eric Greitens, a pro-Trump Republican forced to step down as governor in 2018 amid controversy over an extramarital affair. He entered the race last week, as did another staunch supporter of Trump, Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The whole situation echoes in 2010 and 2012, when more conservative GOP candidates lost the general election after defeating establishment Republicans in the Senate primaries. This helped Democrats maintain their Senate majority for four years after losing the House in 2010.

Trump has already made it clear that he will stand up to his enemies and help supporters in 2022. He has vowed to campaign against Senator Lisa Murkowski, who also voted for conviction. State official Kelly Tshibaka challenges Murkowski with the support of key Trump 2020 agents, but the independent senator from Alaska has survived previous major challenges.

More typical is Ohio, where four candidates, including former State Treasurer Josh Mandel and former GOP President Jane Timken, are vying for Trump’s support. Although the former president has worn the state twice, Ohio’s more successful Republicans have been more moderate candidates like Portman, Gov. Mike DeWine, and former Gov. John Kasich.

In Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020, the potential candidacy of former moderate representative Ryan Costellos has met with strong opposition from former member presidents. But when the GOP named Trump supporter Lou Barletta in 2018, he lost 13 points to Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

And in Missouri, Schmitts ‘candidacy reflects fears that the Greens’ nomination for the Blunts seat could take over the defeat of outspoken Tory Todd Akins in 2012 to Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

In recent weeks, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who precipitated a big GOP row by criticizing Trump for challenging the 2020 results and encouraging the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, wisely indicated a pragmatic approach. for 2022.

What I’m looking for is someone who can win in November, he told CNN. You don’t think will be the nominee in 24 Things. Son, can you win in November?

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News and a frequent contributor. Email: [email protected]

Do you have an opinion on this problem? Send a letter to the editor, and you could be published.

