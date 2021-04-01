Descent for ASEAN if it cannot act on Myanmar: former Thai foreign minister, SE Asia News & Top Stories





WASHINGTON – ASEAN, and Thailand in particular, have a responsibility to convince Burmese generals to change course or risk the grouping losing all credibility, said former Thai Foreign Minister Kasit Piromya. Mr Kasit, who was Foreign Minister between 2008 and 2011 – during Myanmar’s transition to a hybrid form of democracy – told Straits Times weekly Asian Insider: “Ten years ago we were wise – women of democracy (in Myanmar) and now it is. ripped off so we all have an obligation, Thailand in particular, to restore democracy to the people of Myanmar. “ “We are part of the same family and of the international community where freedom, human rights, humanity as a whole are very important,” he said. “Now, with the atrocities in Myanmar, it is an obligation for everyone, especially Thailand and other ASEAN member countries, to do something about this in a direct and urgent manner.” ASEAN is expected to hold a special summit as suggested by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he said. The summit could appoint a Special Envoy or delegation on behalf of ASEAN to speak with the leaders of the military junta and coordinate closely with the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, and through her with the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Security Council, he told me. This would “send a strong message to the junta to end all forms of violence and repression and to enter into dialogue with the legitimate elected government of Myanmar,” he said. He suggested that the other nine members of ASEAN could, in the meantime, propose an interim measure – such as a suspension of all activities involving Myanmar – until democracy returns to that country. Since Myanmar joined Asean in 1997, and in the early 2000s, Asean has had to “carry Myanmar across the world on their shoulders,” he said. Not to change the course of the junta in Myanmar would be a critical blow. “We couldn’t go on and tell the world that ASEAN is integrated and cohesive and that it is the central entity in Indo-peaceful and people-centered affairs,” Kasit told Asian Insider. “It all becomes a farce as long as there is a military government in Myanmar in violation of the ASEAN charter and also in violation of all UN treaties and so on,” he added. . “There can be no credibility for the Asean community as long as there is nothing to be done against the military takeover in Myanmar.” “It is therefore a must, it is an obligation, for the nine other members of ASEAN to reject military intervention, to restore credibility and to make (ASEAN) a viable regional entity, otherwise this will be in decline, ”he warned.







