World Bank grants US $ 120 million for PM’s Green Stimulus initiative: Amin – Pakistan





Posted on April 01, 2021 7:58 p.m.

World Bank chief vehemently hailed government’s green economic recovery

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The World Bank has announced global financial and technical support to the various green initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan launched for the conservation and protection of the environment, as well as to improve resilience to disasters, in particular the ‘Green Stimulus initiative, World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine told the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change.

A World Bank (WB) delegation appealed to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and conveyed the Bank’s full support for the post-COVID-19 economic recovery initiative and reforestation and nature conservation programs, in particular the Green Stimulus initiative launched by the Ministry of Climate Change as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a clean green Pakistan, a press release released here on Thursday said. .

During the meeting held here at the ministry, WB Country Director Najy Benhassine further informed the Prime Minister’s Assistant that the US $ 120 million funding pledged for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Green Stimulus initiative has already been approved and could be used by the country to boost green. jobs in the country for the unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis by engaging them in the country’s green projects implemented for the conservation and protection of nature.

He also pointed out that the management of the World Bank was very impressed with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the Clean Green Pakistan program and various green projects launched under this vision, especially one of the largest programs. ambitious 10 billion trees against tsunamis (TBTTP) in the world.

“Having been impressed by the wonderful green initiatives of the outgoing government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we at the World Bank are thinking about replicating Pakistan’s green initiatives in other countries in different parts of the world,” the chief said. Bank Country, Najy Benhassine. .

Explaining about the Green Stimulus initiative, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the Green Stimulus initiative was launched last year in April after COVID-19 hit the country for the creation of green jobs for these young people, who have been made unemployed in various sectors due to the closure of businesses and various economic activities.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan also approved the ‘Green Stimulus’ package in April this year as part of the government’s efforts to expand green coverage in the county, which has led to the creation of 87,000 green jobs for local people. young people unemployed due to the Covid-19 pandemic ”, recalled Malik Amin Aslam during the meeting with the World Bank delegation.

While sharing other green projects implemented under the environmental leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the assistant to the Prime Minister said that the climate change ministry has launched several other flagship programs and projects, including the largest program reforestation of the world’s 10 billion trees against tsunamis, Clean Green Pakistan Program to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience through conservation and protection of the environment, forests and wildlife.

He further informed the delegation that another ambitious Protected Areas Initiative (PAI) had also been launched under the umbrella program “ Green Pakistan ”, which aims at the conservation and promotion of solutions based on nature and the creation of 5,000 additional green jobs for community members in protected areas.

“The ambitious PAI mainly aims to improve the coverage of the country’s protected areas from 13% to 15% by 2023 and to create 5,000 green jobs across the country,” explained Malik Amin Aslam.

The World Bank Country Leader vehemently hailed the government’s green economic recovery and green job creation, afforestation and nature conservation as well as the protection program, which will hopefully help strengthen Pakistan’s resilience to the adverse effects of climate change on health, education, water, energy and agriculture. , the food security and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, the two sides also pledged to work together to tackle the adverse consequences of the global health crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and global warming in various socio-economic sectors.

“It is truly inspiring that despite limited financial resources, Pakistan has launched a green recovery initiative under the Clean Green program, which has led to the creation of thousands of green jobs for the unemployed due to the pandemic, ”noted the head of the World Bank.

He said his organization would use financial, technological and knowledge resources to support Pakistan with its resources and experiences in the global ecological recovery after Covid-19 through increased investment in green sectors, including forestry. , environmental protection and resilience to climate change through mitigation and adaptation. initiatives in socio-economic sectors vulnerable to the country’s climate.

