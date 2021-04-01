Assembly elections | Rahul accuses Modi of helping businesses instead of empowering the poor





Addressing an election rally in Kalpetta, the former congressman said his party had a solution to solving the problem of the economic crisis.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping big business instead of empowering millions of the country’s poor. As he campaigned for the Congressional candidates who ran for the polls on April 6 from assembly seats falling in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, he said: The PM thinks if you inject money in the hands of the biggest companies, you can start the economy. But all that’s happening is these big companies are taking that money. Mr Gandhi organized roadshows to Mananthavady and Sultan Batheri to Wayanad to secure votes for party candidates. Addressing an election rally in Kalpetta, the former congressman said his party had a solution to solving the problem of the economic crisis. To kickstart Keralas’ economy, we come up with an idea called NYAY. This will not only help the poor, but it will jumpstart Keralas’ economy and create jobs. NYAY is 6,000 per month on all the bank accounts of the poorest people of Keralas, he said. MP Wayanad said his party believes that if you want to start an economy you have to put money in the hands of the poor, in the hands of ordinary men, in the hands of millions and millions of people. If you want to start an economy, you want to create jobs, the first thing to do is put money into the economy, he said. Speaking to the farming community in the predominantly rural areas of the Hill District, he said the prime minister had passed three new criminal agricultural laws. We must defend ourselves against it. Mr Gandhi said for himself as the MP from Wayanad, the most important thing is to take up the idea of ​​Wayanad. This place has global significance. You were the spice capital of the world, there is no reason why you should no longer be the spice capital of the world, he said. He noted that the issues of buffer zone, medical school, human-animal conflict, are essential for the future of Wayanad. We cannot do these things without a government in Kerala, Gandhi said, calling for votes for party candidates. Earlier, addressing a corner meeting in Mananthavady constituency, Gandhi called for a dialogue with his leftist friends on issues affecting Kerala. There must be equal space for me to say what I want and for those on the left to say what they want. After that, people should decide which point of view or ideology they agree with. It is important that these discussions take place. We don’t agree with the ideology of our friends on the left, but that doesn’t mean we should hate or kill each other, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos